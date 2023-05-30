Police looking for seat belts
The Pacifica Police Department is in the midst of its “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which will continue through June 4. The goal is to make sure drivers and passengers — especially children— are buckled up as they drive around town.
The department will have additional officers on the road proactively looking for people who aren’t wearing a seat belt.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 12,000 people killed in crashes in 2021 were not wearing seat belts. Nearly one in five of the people killed in car crashes in California were not wearing seat belts. California law requires a child be secured in a safety or booster seat until they are at least 8 years old or 4-foot-9 inches tall.
Police arrest boys at school site
Pacifica Police arrested seven teenage boys on Thursday who officers said were trying to burglarize a classroom at the former Oddstad Elementary School.
The call came in at 3 p.m. after a security alarm was activated at the building in the 900 block of Oddstad Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers say they found the group of boys attempting to force entry into an abandoned classroom.
When police told the boys to stop, they say six of the suspects fled. One complied with police demands. Police established a perimeter in the wooded area behind the campus and the six other boys surrendered without incident.
Police said the boys were all either 16 or 17 and residents of Pacifica and San Francisco.
The boys were charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit burglary. They were all released to parents or guardians.
Pride parade returns to Pacifica
Pacifica celebrates Pride with a parade and festival planned for Saturday.
The second annual parade begins at 11 a.m. on Palmetto Avenue. Then, from about 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., organizers with CoastPride have planned a festival at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School, 1427 Palmetto Ave. There will be performances, food trucks, a youth music area and information available from local community groups.
For more on the month’s Pride festivities on the coast, visit coastpride.org.
Look forward to ‘Yesterday’
The Pedro Point Community Association is planning a free movie night at 7 p.m. on June 9 and Beatles fans won’t want to miss it.
The movie, directed by Danny Boyle, is “Yesterday,” about a young man who wakes up to find he’s the only one in the world who remembers the Fab Four. It is rated PG-13.
The association will have “Strawberry Fields” cocktails and “Sgt. Pepper-oni Hearts Club” pizza for cash purchase.
The firehouse is located at 1227 Danmann Ave. in Pacifica. Questions can be sent to joannegold@yahoo.com.
