Police seek burglary suspect
A commercial burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. on May 13 in the 100 block of Milagra Drive in Pacifica. Police say the glass front door of the business was shattered and that someone entered the premises.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Police seek burglary suspect
A commercial burglary was reported at 6:30 a.m. on May 13 in the 100 block of Milagra Drive in Pacifica. Police say the glass front door of the business was shattered and that someone entered the premises.
Surveillance video indicates a suspect entered at 4:30 a.m. and used a golf club to shatter the door. He then took several cartons of cigarettes.
Any witnesses who may have been in the area are asked to call the police at (650) 738-7314 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444. Reference case No. 23-1247.
— from staff reports
Pair arrested for shoplifting
Pacifica Police responded to the 1400 block of Linda Mar Boulevard on the evening of May 16 after an employee of a local retailer suspected two people of using a stolen credit card.
When police arrived shortly after 8:10 p.m., they found a possible suspect and multiple witnesses. Police say their investigation determined that two people stole merchandise from multiple businesses in the shopping center and stashed the goods in a parked car before attempting to buy various gift cards with what turned out to be a stolen credit care.
The second suspect was found in the area a short time later.
Police arrested a 35-year-old Oakland man and a 29-year-old San Francisco woman and charged them with shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the county jail.
— from staff reports
Man arrested for arson
A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday on suspicion of setting a window on fire at a Pacifica classroom, then breaking the window to get into the classroom and stealing numerous items, police said.
The case began Wednesday when police responded to the school on the 900 block of Oceana Boulevard to investigate a possible burglary. The officers determined that someone had entered the campus during the early morning hours, set fire to the classroom window, broke the window, stole items and fled, according to police.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident and distributed it among officers in hopes of tracking down the suspect, police said.
On Friday, a school employee who had seen the video saw the suspect in the area of the Manor Plaza Shopping Center and called police, according to police.
Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Michael Gonzalez of Las Vegas, Nev., crossing state Highway 1 via the pedestrian overcrossing south of Manor Drive. When he saw officers closing in, the suspect tried to flee, but the 26-year-old man was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of arson, burglary and possession of stolen property, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444 and reference Case No. 23-1292.
— Bay City News and staff reports
While Linda Mar State Beach might have been the biggest Earth Day happening on Saturday, Pacificans turned out with gloves, buckets and determination to clean up areas across the city.
On Saturday, volunteers gathered at beaches across Pacifica and across San Mateo County for an Earth Day cleanup. Judging from the turnout, the local environment had plenty of friends. The beach and parking lot were crowded despite the foggy weather.
Coastsiders can enjoy a perfect pairing of wine and jazz on May 13 at the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival. From 12 to 5 p.m., more than 40 California wineries will be set up along Main Street, serving their finest wines. On stage, big hitters like Paula West, Marcus Shelby…
Eureka Square Shopping Center has been due for an updated sign facing the road, and the time is getting closer. Earlier this week, a representative of the contracting company Northwest Signs in Santa Cruz confirmed that the freestanding outdoor sign, also called a monument sign, is currently…
Jared and Shannon Wilke have spent a lot of Pacifica nights at the Longboard Margarita Bar. Earlier this month, a GoFundMe fundraiser for the bar popped up on their social media, and so the Half Moon Bay couple decided to chip in.
After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines is back. For the first time since 2019, the regular rite of spring is going to take over the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the show’s 30th anniversary.
Nancy Margulies, age 75, has lived in Montara for a third of her life and is an active member of the Coastside Jewish Community and its Spirituality Chavurah. I regard her as a dear friend and role model for how to view aging from a spiritual perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.