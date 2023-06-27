Driver arrested for child endangerment
Pacifica Police officers arrested a Union City man for drunken driving and child endangerment on June 16 near Fairway Drive and Seaside Drive.
According to a release from the police department, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run. They said the suspect, Emmanuel Nunez, age 40, was drunk and had two children, ages 7 and 9, in his car at the time of the collision. Nunez was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or above, and child endangerment.
— from staff reports
Man arrested for brandishing gun in Linda Mar
Pacifica Police officers arrested a San Leandro resident for brandishing a firearm while driving in Linda Mar on June 17.
According to a release from the department, officers responded to a report of road rage and a man brandishing a gun on Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach. After contacting the reporting party, officers found the suspected vehicle at Linda Mar Shopping Center. They then arrested the suspect, identified as Ian Austin, a 32-year-old from San Leandro. Austin was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility and charged with having brass knuckles, brandishing a gun in public and having a firearm not registered to him.
— from staff reports
DUI suspect ends up on beach
Police say a 30-year-old San Francisco man was drunk when he drove his black Jeep Cherokee through a fence and onto the beach near the 400 block of Esplanade Avenue on the night of June 21.
The crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. and the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured. He was walking away from the car when officers arrived on scene. He was charged with DUI and taken to county jail.
— from staff reports
