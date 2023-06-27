Driver arrested for child endangerment

Pacifica Police officers arrested a Union City man for drunken driving and child endangerment on June 16 near Fairway Drive and Seaside Drive. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Former chef opens foodie dog bakery

Former chef opens foodie dog bakery

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They’re for dogs.

Coastsiders prepare to show at county fair

Coastsiders prepare to show at county fair

  • By April Seager
  • 0

The San Mateo County Fair returns on Saturday, offering visitors a cornucopia of attractions and activities including live concerts, carnival rides and culinary pleasures. The annual event will also showcase the talents of dozens of county residents who compete for blue ribbons in a variety …

Protecting Pacifica’s open space

Protecting Pacifica’s open space

  • 1

From left, Aaron Reif, Jim Sullivan, Arlene Patton, chair of the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee, and committee member Amanda Skaggs. Sullivan was granted the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee annual Open Space Preservation Award for his outstanding contributions toward t…

breaking

Police arrest boys at school site

  • 0

Pacifica Police arrested seven teenage boys on Thursday who officers said were trying to burglarize a classroom at the former Oddstad Elementary School.

Local heroes like Foster recalled as Memorial Day nears

Local heroes like Foster recalled as Memorial Day nears

  • By Jean Bartlett, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

“It's been a long time since those days back in Westview!" Larry Foster's elementary school classmate Suzy Baker wrote on The Virtual Wall, an online version of the Vietnam War Memorial, on Valentine's Day, 2008. "We all had a lot of fun, didn't we? I never thought we would lose you. You wer…

Students lead district to celebrate Lunar New Year

  • By Jenna Hards Staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

For the first time in its history, Jefferson Union High School District will be observing Lunar New Year as an official school holiday. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year students will have another three-day weekend to celebrate the holiday — and for that they can thank one of their own. 

Recommended for you