Boys and Girls Club in Pacifica promotes leader
Mandy Lipp has been appointed executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County.
Lipp spent most of her career in child and youth development, serving as program and site director for multiple organizations, both school based and independent. Most recently, she served as the head of operations at Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County, supporting all facets of the organization as it is pulled out from the pandemic.
“Mandy has been the force behind the curtain, keeping the lights on, both literally and figuratively, and managing all our systems. We couldn’t have pulled through the pandemic without her,” wrote outgoing interim CEO David Hartman in a press release.
She will take the helm of this organization having served both Pacifica and South San Francisco. It is restructuring to focus all its efforts and resources on the Pacifica community.
The club has recently come under scrutiny from parents and city leaders because of financial woes that threaten the long-term viability of the program. Club leaders say Lipp’s hire brings a new chapter for the club that will bring a new level of youth programming and after-school care to Pacifica.
“I know Mandy will be successful because she never loses sight of what is most important; it’s about the kids, it always has been, it always will be. That is the beauty of our club,” wrote Bruce Wright, board vice president.”
— from staff reports
Still time to register for camp
A football camp for third- through eighth-grade youths conducted by RealNine Football is currently accepting registration. The camp is geared toward teaching football skills, without tackling or head contact, while minimizing health risks.
Camp sessions will be held July 11-14, July 18-21, and Aug. 1-4. Cost is $300 per person. The registration fee includes rental of the soft-shell helmet, a camp shirt and a daily snack. Camp time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
“No tackling is involved in the teaching of the game at the camp. Normally, at football camps, athletes learn how to play just one position. At our camp the youngsters learn how to play multiple positions,” said football coach George Rush, who won several junior college championships at City College of San Francisco.
“The athletes will learn how to play the game, with emphasis placed on safety. They will be coached by several former collegiate players and members of the Terra Nova High School football staff,” added Rush.
Register for the camp at realninefootball.com. The camp will be held at Coach William Gray Stadium on the Terra Nova High School campus.
— from staff reports
Juvenile arrested with knife
Pacifica Police briefly ordered a lockdown of Vallemar Elementary School on the afternoon of June 3 in an incident that ended with the arrest of a 14-year-old on a weapons charge.
Police say an officer on patrol was flagged down at 4:05 p.m. that day on the 300 block of Reina Del Mar Avenue by a mother who requested assistance. She said that three of her teenagers were fighting and that one of them had a knife. Several officers responded to the parking lot of the school, where they detained the unnamed suspect.
The juvenile was placed under arrest for brandishing a deadly weapon and obstructing an officer, and taken to the juvenile detention facility in San Mateo.
According to a press release, officers ordered school officials to follow the “secure campus” protocol for about five minutes while the situation was brought under control.
— from staff reports
Man arrested for indecent exposure
Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure on the 1300 block of Palmetto Avenue on June 7.
The call came in around noon and officers found the man as he was exposing himself. He was taken to San Mateo County jail without incident.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.