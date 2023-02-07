Hall of famer speaks about Title IX
Last year, the country celebrated 50 years of Title IX, the landmark legislation that prohibited sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding. On Feb. 12, Dorene Basuino, associate superintendent of human resources and student services in the Jefferson Union High School District, will discuss the current impact of Title IX at local schools.
An accomplished high school and college athlete, Basuino was inducted into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. After coaching basketball, volleyball and badminton at her alma mater, Terra Nova High School, Basuino went on to become principal at Terra Nova.
Basuino’s presentation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Pacifica Sharp Park Library, located at 104 Hilton Way. Members of the audience will be invited to participate in a Q&A. Organized by the local branch of the American Association of University Women, the event is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended.
— from staff reports
Emergency food assistance available
San Mateo County residents may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food benefits in the wake of torrential rains and flooding earlier this year.
The benefits, up to $939 in food, will be made available on a debit card. They are available to qualifying families that lived through the storms from Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 25, 2023. It is available to those who are not already receiving CalFresh benefits as well as those who have spent money because of power outages or storm damage or lost work due to the storms. Applications are accepted through Feb. 15. For details, visit mybenefitscalwin.org or call (800) 223-8383.
The money is available after the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the state’s request for enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
— from staff reports
Documentary about Irish surf pioneers screens on Friday
In 1972, the only international sporting event hosted by Ireland was the European Surf Championships, known colloquially as Eurosurf. The island was locked in violent conflict between Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland at the time, and the risks drove most athletes away. Even so, surfers from Belfast, Dublin and beyond met to compete that year, showcasing Ireland as a world-class surfing destination.
“Keep It A Secret,” a documentary about the 1972 Eurosurf competition, will be presented by the Pacific Beach Coalition and Pedro Point Surf Club on Friday.
Directed by Sean Duggan, the film follows surf pioneers, including Kevin Cavey from Dublin and his Belfast colleagues Davy Govan and Bo Vance. Vance, whose recording studio incubated the music legend Van Morrison, is known for designing wetsuits, hand-making surfboards and developing wave-prediction tools.
Friday’s event, which is the Pacific Beach Coalition’s 16th annual surf movie fundraiser, will also feature local surf clips. Proceeds go toward Pacific Beach Coalition’s Earth Day of Action 2023, a citywide event that mobilizes thousands of volunteers and educates participants about our coastal environment.
Two screenings of “Keep It A Secret” will be offered on Friday at the Mildred Owen Concert Hall, located at 1200 Linda Mar Blvd. in Pacifica. Catch an early screening at 6 p.m. or see the late show at 8:30 p.m. Stay for a Q&A featuring surf icon Greg Cochran along with a panel of Irish guests.
Advance tickets cost $20 and are available online at pacificabeachcoalition.org until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Door tickets cost $25.
— from staff reports
New recycling alternative gauges interest
People looking to reduce their contributions to the local landfill may soon have a new avenue for recycling. Ridwell, a 2019 start-up that takes hard-to-recycle items and finds new uses or users for them, is hoping to expand onto the Peninsula.
The service provides biweekly pickups of four kinds of items: plastic bags and film, batteries, lightbulbs and textiles such as clothes and shoes. Every pickup also collects a featured item such as eyeglasses or bicycle tires.
The company partners with a variety of local receivers, and those companies find uses for the recycled items. Plastic bags can be turned into Trex lumber; lightbulbs can be separated into glass and metal and those components reused; the fabric in old jackets can be salvaged to make smaller items.
Ridwell works on a subscription model, with costs determined by area.
The company originated in Seattle. It began serving the East Bay last year and is expanding in the Bay Area based on demand. Readers can express interest in Ridwell coming to Pacifica at getr.id/L1aELBz.
— Eileen Campbell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.