Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.