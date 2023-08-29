Police look for burglary suspect
The Pacifica Police Department is seeking information about a slew of vehicle burglaries involving contractors or work trucks that occurred early on Sunday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 30, 2023 @ 4:14 pm
Police look for burglary suspect
The Pacifica Police Department is seeking information about a slew of vehicle burglaries involving contractors or work trucks that occurred early on Sunday.
The burglaries took place between 1:30 and 6:30 a.m. in Pacifica’s Fairmont, Westview and Pacific Manor neighborhoods, according to a release from the department. The suspects, who are unknown and remain at large, appear to target work trucks and took various hand and power tools.
Police are asking people to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity during this time period. Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)738-7314 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444.
— from staff reports
Fire allegedly related to cannabis
Firefighters successfully extinguished a Daly City house fire early Sunday, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The home allegedly had unpermitted electrical wiring and lighting fixture installations, and was being used for an illegal cannabis cultivation operation, fire officials said.
At 2:36 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 529 Gellert Blvd. Fire officials noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of a two-story home. No injuries were reported and no occupants were found inside the home during a search and rescue operation, said fire officials.
The Daly City Police Department said it will investigate the cannabis cultivation operation.
— Bay City News
Going to the library may not have stereotypical connotations of summer fun, but the San Mateo County public libraries along the coast provide a plethora of activities for those searching for a way to fill the rest of their summer.
Since the first handprint was left on a cave wall, humanity has been enthralled by the art of mural making. From early ash drawings of animals and stick figures to Michelangelo’s masterpiece on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, murals make up some of the most important and influential art e…
After losing her son due to a fentanyl overdose, Bonnie McNamara has dedicated herself to spreading awareness about the danger of opioids. This is her seventh year holding an awareness event as a safe space to bring together those who have been affected by opioids in any capacity.
Pacifica Police arrested a 23-year-old Daly City man early Thursday morning after he is alleged to have driven into a parked car.
The value of agricultural production in San Mateo County fell to $92.2 million in 2022, a drop of about 6 percent from the prior year, according to the annual crop report released last week. Agricultural Commissioner Koren Widdel attributed the decline primarily to drought. January and Febru…
At 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Pacifica Police approached an occupied vehicle parked at the Grace McCarthy Vista Point on Sharp Park Road. They contacted two men, 19-year-old Xavier Vasquez, from South San Francisco, and 20-year-old Salvador Avelino-Escobar, of Ceres, Calif., and say the pair was i…
Green swatches of paint cover the doorframe of a small, bright yellow building on Highway 1 in Montara. The space was formerly occupied by Here Comes the Sun Coffee House, but a new owner is parked out front.
Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica is the scene of the Half Moon Bay Shakespeare Company’s production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Living on the Coastside fosters a certain love and admiration for the surrounding scenery that can be hard to express in everyday words. Paul Totah and Steve Hornstra, longtime neighbors and friends in Pacifica, created a book of poetry and photographs to share these emotions for Northern Ca…
The Pacifica Historical Society received a $5,000 gift from the Pacifica Moose Lodge on July 26 during a sold-out performance by ragtime great Bob Milne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.