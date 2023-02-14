Water board pays tribute to Piccolotti
The North Coast County Water District board recently honored outgoing member Tom Piccolotti for his 28 years of service. “I think that’s the longest-serving elected official ever in San Mateo County,” said board vice president Josh Cosgrove.
The board recognized Piccolotti’s leadership, citing his role in creating the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency, a regional board of agencies that purchase water from the San Francisco Water System, and in developing Pacifica’s recycled water project.
They also cited his work in overseeing capital improvements to the water system, providing fiscal oversight and implementing water-saving public education and conservation programs.
Piccolotti was recently appointed city manager of Daly City, after having headed up their water and wastewater division for six years.
The NCCWD district is midway through planning a seismic upgrade to its offices on Francisco Boulevard and a water tank replacement in the Linda Mar area. In a subsequent meeting, the board contracted with Piccolotti to pay him up to $75,000 over a one-year period to provide “strategic counsel services” for those projects and other advice as needed.
Warns to manage firehouse
The Pedro Point Community Association announced last week that longtime Pedro Point resident Lisa Warns will take over as manager of the firehouse. She replaces Camille Keating, who performed the duties for more than 20 years.
Warns will be responsible for managing the rental of the space and helping to generate money for needed repairs. She also hopes to get more members of the community involved in firehouse activities, according to a release.
The association praised Keating for her long service, helping to rent the space and keep it in good condition.
