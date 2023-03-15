The city of Pacifica has a new police chief. Late Wednesday afternoon, the city announced it had hired Maria Sarasua to lead the department. Sarasua, who had been a lieutenant in the city of Pleasanton Police Department, will become the first woman to lead the Pacifica Police Department.
Sarasua will become the 11th chief of Police in the history of Pacifica. She begins work in the city on April 24, according to a release from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.