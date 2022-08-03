The “new normal” shaped by the pandemic means many are more wary of a scratchy throat, find medical masks stuffed in their pockets and can launch Zoom with their eyes closed. Many have also grown to love dining “al fresco.”
A report released by a San Mateo County civil grand jury in July examined the status of outdoor dining in the county and recommended that cities prioritize permit compliance and create updated outdoor dining guidelines.
Between March 2020 and March 2021, the grand jury found restaurant indoor dining was closed 78 percent of the time in San Mateo County. Cities, including Pacifica, responded by easing the permit requirements for restaurants
looking to expand business outside. In Pacifica, restaurants no longer had to go through the public hearing process in order to set up outside.
“The city has recognized that at some point they’ll need to transition to something more permanent,” said Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock. “What that is exactly has not been identified,” though he said an ordinance is in the works that would make the present relaxed permit system permanent. He hopes to present it to the planning commission in the near term.
While outdoor dining was nothing new to San Mateo County, where mild
weather provides for an ideal al fresco atmosphere, the report, titled “Waiter! There’s a Car in My Soup!” focused on the expansion of outdoor dining into the public right of way due to the relaxation of permit requirements. It found that parklets, or public parking spaces repurposed as dining patios, nearly tripled across the county.
Sareena Mathan, owner of La Playa in Pacifica, set up parklets outside of her Pedro Point restaurant along with neighbor Burger Board in 2020. She did so without a permit.
“The city worked with me really well,” she said. After she had built the parklets, “the city expedited the permitting process and made sure I could stay open and be OK.”
The catch was that her parking lot was private, owned by her landlord. In March this year, the landlord made La Playa and Burger Board take down the parklets. The city’s ordinance would not address privately owned spaces.
Although many people are comfortable eating inside once more, the parklets’ appeal is unwavering. If Mathan has the chance to use parklets again, she certainly will, she said.
A San Francisco urban activist created and coined the term “parklet” in 2005
when he unrolled turf grass onto a public parking spot, added a bench and potted plant to create a mini park. Now, “parklets” refer to any public parking spot repurposed for recreational use. While the activist’s aim may have been to reclaim parking spots for more democratic public uses, the idea was capitalized on by restaurants to create outdoor dining patios.
