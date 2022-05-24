There will be a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive.
It started when Matt Kosoy of Rosalind’s Bakery contacted City Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer about his desire to grow as a business while struggling to hire workers to support that growth. Together, they reached out to the Pacifica Economic Development Committee, a nine-person volunteer group overseen by Pacfiica Chief Sustainability Officer Yulia Carter.
Carter asked committee member Debi Hirshlag to help, as she has a background in human resources and had the time.
They decided to focus on small businesses that generally don’t have recruiting functions and are often owner-operated. They surveyed small businesses from the city database and heard from about 30 that were interested in participating in a job fair.
Some of the employers are donating refreshments for the event and a few donated a prize to go into a raffle for those who preregister and attend.
Also participating will be members of the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center who will help candidates network and provide job seekers with resume pointers and interviewing tips.
The committee is pleased with the variety and number of jobs and employers. With this many jobs available, there is something for everyone — full and part time, experienced or inexperienced, trade-related and many more.
Hirshlag hopes this can be a blueprint for helping local businesses hire at other times of the year.
There are more than 50 job openings, including those for cooks, personal trainers, sales people, licensed hair stylists, preschool teachers and more.
Participating Pacifica employers are: Rosalind Bakery, Great Clips, Perfect Pour Cafe, Seabreeze Laundry, Anytime Fitness, Spindrift School of the Performing Arts, Sean’s Quality Floors, Sourdough and Company, Blue Moon Closets, Kids Konnect Infant Care and Preschool, City of Pacifica, Pacifica Psychological Care, Budget Blinds, Mazzetti’s Bakery, and Grape in the Fog.
