Pacifica Hot Rodz, a club for vintage car enthusiasts, will host the first annual Jeff Shives Memorial Cruise on Friday.
“Jeff passed last year on June 2,” said Nate Marotto, a board member of Pacifica Hot Rodz. “The club wanted to do something in memory of him, and so we are going to do this cruise every year.”
Shives belonged to the Pacifica Motorcycle Association and had a special passion for dirt bikes. His four-wheeled ride was a 1968 Chevrolet C10. Shives was among the original members of Pacifica Hot Rodz and served on the club’s board. “He organized all the events that Hot Rodz put on — all the cruises and fundraisers we do,” said Marotto.
“He actually helped us last year to put on the Terra Nova Car Show,” added Marotto, referring to an annual fundraiser held at Terra Nova High School. Shives volunteered with other Coastside organizations as well.
Participants in the Jeff Shives Memorial Cruise will gather at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Park Mall Shopping Center, located at 1043 Terra Nova Blvd. in Pacifica. The car parade will start between 7 and 7:30 p.m. and will follow a route along the coast.
“Anyone is welcome that knew him,” said Marotto. “They don’t have to be from Hot Rodz.”
