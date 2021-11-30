What do the holidays mean to your family?
That is the question Pacifica families are being asked in a contest surrounding the annual city tree-lighting, which will be a virtual event on Friday afternoon. Families will be selected to read their answers and participate in the holiday tree ceremony, complete with a visit from Santa Claus. Answers should be sent to info@paciifcachamber.com and the deadline is Friday. The event will stream live on PCT.
It is just one of several events planned on the San Mateo County coast to celebrate the holidays.
Pacifica Elf Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive, and will support local artisans. A children’s room with holiday activities will be open so parents can shop. For more information, call the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department at (650) 738-7378.
Santa Claus will be at the library in Half Moon Bay greeting children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The library is located at 620 Correas St.
There will be a Sharp Park Pacifica Holiday Stroll from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. shop for the holidays and find specials at participating merchants. Carolers will be singing. There will be an ugly sweater contest. From 5 to 8 p.m., see storefront window decorations with a tree lighting at Perfect Pour.
Santa Claus is coming to Pacifica in a moving street parade starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, followed by a virtual tree lighting with Santa. It will be streaming live on PCT, Channel 26, in Pacifica and Channel 27 elsewhere in San Mateo County, or at pacificcoast.tv. The tree lighting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at Rockaway Beach.
Santa will begin his journey through Pacifica at Fire Station 71, 616 Edgemar Ave. He will travel in the fire truck, turning right on Oceana Boulevard, right on Monterey Boulevard, left on Hickey Boulevard, left on Gateway Avenue, left on Skyline Drive, left on Arcadia Drive, right on Magellan Drive and right on Palmetto Avenue. There will be a link to the route posted on the Pacifica Recreation Facebook page. The link to the map on those sites will be in real time along the route.
Kids can send a letter to Santa’s mailbox at Pacifica Chamber of Commerce, 225 Rockaway Beach Ave., No. 1A, Pacifica, CA 94044 or drop it off at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive.
The Pacifica Chamber of Commerce and the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department present a home decorating contest. Get your home exterior decorated in time for the judges to ride through town beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. Photos of the winning homes will appear on the Pacifica Recreation Facebook page and will receive a cheer-filled prize. All residences and businesses in Pacifica are eligible. Questions? Call (650) 738-7352.
Recognition will be given in the following categories — best use of lights, best lawn display and best holiday theme. Nominate someone by writing to Holiday Decorating Contest, 170 Santa Maria Ave., Pacifica, CA 94044 or email nominees to Beth Phipps at phippb@ci.pacifica.ca.us with a 30-second video clip of the nominee. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.