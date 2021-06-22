The Pacifica Historical Society will reopen the Pacifica Coastside Museum on Thursday, July 1, after a 15-month closure.
The museum, at 1850 Francisco Blvd. in Sharp Park, will return to its pre-pandemic schedule. It will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The museum gift shop, which sells cards, ceramics, jewelry, local history books and the popular Pacifica Jack cheese, will also reopen during museum hours.
During the closure, volunteers have been busy cleaning and sprucing up the museum, located in the 111-year-old former Little Brown Church. Historic photographs and artwork have been installed throughout the building and a newly restored model of the Ocean Shore Railroad placed on display. Another new exhibit features railroad-era bottles found at Devil’s Slide.
PHS member Kathleen Manning housed the model train at her place of business, Prints Old and Rare, after a new hotel owner didn’t want it to stay there.
“Everyone is excited to be open again and preparing for visitors. There have been a lot of calls checking on when we could reopen,” said Manning.
PHS member Ken Miles said he’s glad the museum and the model train exhibit will soon be open to the public. Miles said he wishes more would be done to create more of a museum experience by putting more PHS archives into display cases. More display cases would have to be purchased, he said.
The PHS will kick off the reopening with a membership meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, that will feature the unveiling of the railroad model and updates about the restoration and fundraising efforts for Ocean Shore Car 1409, the last original Ocean Shore rail car that is being restored by PHS for eventual display.
For membership details and more information, see pacificahistory.org.
