The Pacifica Historical Society is devoting an afternoon to remembering Sea Bowl, Pacifica’s beloved bowling and entertainment center that closed May 31 after 65 years of operation.
The event, “Memories of Sea Bowl,” will take place Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd. The doors will open at 1 p.m. and the formal program begins at 2 p.m.
With the outpouring of emotion over Sea Bowl’s closure this spring, the historical society’s board of directors thought it was important to have an event this summer for Pacificans who loved Sea Bowl and miss it.
“We want to invite them to bring in their memorabilia and share their fondest memories,” said Pat Kremer, PHS vice president. Sea Bowl was more than a bowling alley, but one of Pacifica’s most popular community gathering places for decades and one of the city’s largest private employers, she said.
Horace Hinshaw, longtime Pacifica Tribune sports editor, will moderate a discussion with invited speakers Manuela Sherman, the wife of late Sea Bowl architect Bob Sherman, and Len Nicholson, who was general manager when Sea Bowl was known as Pacifica Coast Lanes.
“We are also hoping some longtime local celebrity bowlers will show up,” Kremer said.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their bowling shirts and arrive ready to briefly share some of their most memorable experiences during an informal “open mic” time.
“We are requesting people consider a temporary loan of their memorabilia to the Pacifica Historical Society to display in museum cases,” said Kremer. To make arrangements notify: pat@pacificahistory.org.
The historical society is also creating new poster exhibits for the occasion and plans to show videos about Sea Bowl history.
A highlight of the event will be the reemergence of Herman, Sea Bowl’s mascot, who will be at the door and available for selfies. The 6-foot-tall bowling pin with the red beret was recently donated to the Pacifica Historical Society by the Szeto family, Sea Bowl’s owners.
Admission is free and no RSVPs are needed. PHS, a nonprofit organization, gratefully accepts donations at the event and online. For more, see pacificahistory.org.
This version corrects to indicate the Szeto family still owns the property.
