PAC sea bowl 230531_Final Days of Sea Bowl_008_PRINT.jpg

Lauren Benesis holds then-6-month-old Connor Gallagher while his aunt takes a photo of them in front of “Herman,” the iconic bowling pin figurine at Pacifica's Sea Bowl on the eve of the bowling alley’s closing, May 31.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

The Pacifica Historical Society is devoting an afternoon to remembering Sea Bowl, Pacifica’s beloved bowling and entertainment center that closed May 31 after 65 years of operation.

The event, “Memories of Sea Bowl,” will take place Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd. The doors will open at 1 p.m. and the formal program begins at 2 p.m.

