On Saturday at San Pedro Valley Park, the American Association of University Women’s Pacifica branch hosted its annual picnic. This year, two of the local girls who went to Tech Trek camp at Sonoma State University this summer spoke about their experience.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Cat Rold at the picnic. “A few of the kids at my school with louder opinions don’t really like school at all, and it was fun to see people who did.”
Rold’s favorite part of camp was learning to solder, and since coming home her parents have bought her a soldering kit so she can keep practicing
Emma Kim learned to make a functioning flashlight, and said her favorite part of camp was newspaper night when each team had to build something out of newspapers. Her team made a ferris wheel that actually spun.
“I recommend Tech Trek to anyone who is interested in STEM,” she said.
Kim and Rold were two of the three local students who received a scholarship from the Pacifica AAUW branch to attend the camp. Willow Kuenstler also attended. For more than 15 years the local AAUW branch has been sponsoring girls at Tech Trek.
“It’s such a valuable program,” said Jan Keaney, a retired middle school science teacher and organizer of the Tech Trek scholarships. “It’s just always seemed like such a great opportunity for them to get an early look at the world of college campuses and hands-on science and math activities.
“What I’ve seen is that it changes their mindset and they see opportunities that they had not seen,” she said. “It just opens a new world.” ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.