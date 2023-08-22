Pacifica Gardens is hosting its annual Veggie Starts Sale over two Saturdays in September. At the sale locals can buy vegetable plant starters so they can enjoy fall vegetables right from their own garden.
The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 2, and Sept. 9 at Pacifica Gardens, 830 Rosita Road.
