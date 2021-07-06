No parking

Restrictions have been put in place to prevent parking vehicles over 22 feet long on Esplanade Avenue in Pacific Manor. It’s just one of the off-limits areas for oversized vehicles. Adam Pardee / Tribune

In the 18 months since the city of Pacifica passed an oversized vehicle ordinance prohibiting RVs from parking on certain streets, city staff has tweaked it by adding more prohibited streets, said City Attorney Leah Castella at the City Council meeting June 28.

Traffic engineers may now erect signs prohibiting RV parking on streets where aesthetics and ocean views are the criteria for such a ban, said Ryan Marquez, city engineer.

Some streets less than 40 feet wide will be permitted for RV parking because other favorable conditions exist, said Marquez. Parking is prohibited by RVs within 100 feet of any intersection, encroaching on a bike lane, when the travel lane is restricted by more than 10 feet or on a bus route. RVs cannot safely park on curves or where sight distance is blocked for traffic, according to the city.

Safety issues were noted on 32 sections of roadway that were over 40 feet wide, said Marquez. That includes Linda Mar Boulevard with multiple travel lanes with no excess parking or travel space, Manor Drive, with diagonal parking but not for RVs, Palmetto Avenue where RVs would interfere with bike lane traffic, Sharp Park Road, where no parking is allowed, as well as Winona Avenue and Madrid Court. RVs are not allowed to park on curves or to block traffic sight distance.

Additional segments were also added to the traffic engineer’s report banning RV overnight parking, said Marquez. Those are Terra Nova Boulevard between Oddstad Boulevard to Victoria Way, Oddstad

Way from Terra Nova Boulevard to its end, Palmetto Avenue from Monterey Road to south of Westline Drive and Milagra Drive from Oceana Boulevard to Avalon Drive. RV overnight parking will not be allowed on Esplanade Avenue from Manor Drive to Bill Drake Way because of the planned future bike route on Esplanade, said Marquez.

Traffic citations, four of them, will be dismissed on any street subsequently added to the list of prohibited streets shown on the city’s website, said Dan Steidle, chief of police.

Castella noted that courts have recently ruled that banning habitation in cars is unconstitutional. However, many municipalities restrict parking for a variety of reasons.

Resident Carolyn Jaramillo said, “All citations need to be removed. We need a safe parking area. The city has to take the lead.”

A resident of Esplanade Avenue said the RV parking there should be banned because of the sand storms and the crumbling cliffs. She said the RVs trap sand.

A safe parking place could address any potential trash issues, said Gloria Stofan, who urged council to work with Pacifica Resource Center on safe parking.

Peter Loeb asked why the city didn’t state which roads are allowed instead of prohibited. Loeb is a member of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Tribune. “The resolution tells people what is prohibited,” Castella answered, “That is the way the law works.”

Councilmember Tygarjas Bigstyck said he was confused about what is on Esplanade Avenue and asked if there were bike lanes there. Marquez replied there are bike lanes, but they have faded. The replacement lanes will be put in, but there is not yet funding for that. He is hoping to secure a grant for that.

Castella said, “Esplanade should be taken off the list if a bike lane is put in. It’s safe now.”

To answer Mayor Sue Beckmeyer’s question about where the Coastal Trail is on Esplanade, Marquez said the city plans to put in a trail in the 400 block. 

