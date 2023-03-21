After a monthslong search, Pacifica has a new police chief. The city announced last week that Maria Sarasua, a lieutenant with the Pleasanton Police Department, will become the 11th chief of police in the history of Pacifica.
Sarasua will also become the first woman to lead the department in the city’s history when she takes office on April 24. She replaces Chief Dan Steidle, who retired after 29 years with the department in July 2022.
“This is both an exciting and challenging time for policing,” Sarasua said in an email to the Tribune. “I would like to build upon the strengths of the Pacifica Police Department as a modern agency that embraces practices to support a positive workplace culture, community trust building, transparency and innovative practices to enhance safety.”
Sarasua grew up in Alamo and was named deputy sheriff in Contra Costa County in 1995. In 2003, Sarasua became a police officer in Pleasanton and has served there for the past 20 years. For more than seven years, she has been a lieutenant in the department.
Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse ultimately made the call to hire Sarasua, but the decision involved a lengthy nationwide recruitment process with input from Pacifica residents, police officers and the Pacifica City Council. He noted that Sarasua also went through an “intensive multi-panel interview process” followed by more interviews with Woodhouse and Interim Pacifica Police Chief Kirk Stratton.
“Chief Sarasua is a proven leader and brings a breadth and depth of experience and values to Pacifica that will be an exceptional fit for the organization and the community,” Woodhouse said in a statement. “I am confident that with her extensive knowledge and collaborative leadership style, she will continue to enhance the high level of public safety services, transparency, and trust the Pacifica community expects and deserves.”
In 2010 Sarasua co-founded Bridgewatch Angels, a nonprofit organization that organizes officers and volunteers to patrol the Golden Gate Bridge to prevent suicides on holidays, and promotes mental health awareness. In the release confirming the news of her appointment, the city called her “an innovator with a track record of building significant partnerships and working closely with the communities she serves.”
Sarasua plans on creating an organizational assessment for Pacifica that will include public listening sessions to learn more about the needs of different neighborhoods.
“Establishing prioritieswill require a strategic approach and a plan that aligns our shared values and best outcomes for Pacifica,” she said.
