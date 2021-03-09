Pacifica Farmers Market opens in April this year, as much as a month earlier than last year. The logistics are still being worked out for opening day, but that will probably be April 14, said founder Erin Tormey.
Customers stroll down the 400 block of Old County Road in Rockaway to reach farmers market vendors who offer fresh produce, tasty treats and household staples. Several take-away dinner options will be available.
The planning commissioners unanimously approved the earlier start date and a small increase in the operating hours. The market will now open at 2 p.m. every Wednesday instead of 2:30 p.m. Closing time remains the same at 6:30 p.m. The market season runs through December, ending the week before Christmas.
“We have had a number of requests from Pacificans who would like a year-round market,” said Tormey, noting this is the market’s 15th year.
“I am very happy to see this,” said Commissioner Lauren Berman. Other commissioners agreed.
Last year, Pacifica Farmers Market followed county health regulations for COVID-19 precautions and limited the number of people shopping and asked them to spread six feet apart. Foot traffic traveled one way and a mask was required for everyone older than 2. A volunteer spritzed hand sanitizer on all at the entrance. This year, the same protocols will be followed, said Tormey.
The Half Moon Bay Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in Shoreline Station. For the last couple years, that market started in April, said Tormey. It ends the same week as Pacifica. Opening day in Half Moon Bay is April 3.
