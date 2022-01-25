Pacifica Environmental Family presented a program last week aimed at remembering big development plans that were stopped because residents rallied together to protect their community.
The program featured two “Footprints of Pacifica” programs by Pacifica Community Television produced by the Pacifica Historical Society and a program researched by Pat and Jim Kremer of the Pacifica Historical Society. It featured Pacifica Tribune headlines over the years.
“We will learn of developments that would have badly impacted Pacifica,” said Cindy Abbott, the Pacifica Environmental Family president who hosted the program. “We want to share our open space victories to keep repeating the success.”
The first “Footprints of Pacifica” episode showed host Frank Winston. He said, when Pacifica was incorporated in 1957, the town was surrounded by hills and farmland, but it was estimated the city would grow to be 94,000 with major highways going through it. It is not without controversy that the hills have been preserved, Winston said.
The program included “Little Boxes” by Malvina Reynolds about “ticky-tacky houses” with a picture that showed small houses that looked all the same. John Curtis said open spaces like Sweeney Ridge, the beaches and the backdrop of the mountains can be juxtaposed with development in Daly City.
In 1969, the general plan recommended the hillside preservation district, which was good for those who wanted to protect the environment.
The program explained how Cattle Hill and Sweeney Ridge were going to be condominium developments. There was a referendum rejecting the development on the Rockaway headlands.
The program explored how Caltrans wanted to extend Interstate 380 in Pacifica, but residents fought it and killed it. Julie Lancelle, one of the main advocates against the freeway extension, said she read about the proposal in the Pacifica Tribune and attended a meeting to get organized to try and stop it. Caltrans ultimately improved Sharp Park Road as an east-west connector.
Shirley Drye, an early Pacifica resident, worked to stop the development of Sweeney Ridge, where 1,500 homes were contemplated. It took 10 years.
Abbott said instead of “property rights,” people should have “responsibilities to a neighborhood.”
Pacifica Tribune headlines recalled a Portola Beach development that would have built apartments but for the efforts of local activists. The concept of private vs. public beaches was just being debated in California in the 1960s and ’70s.
City Council passed an ordinance that when housing is proposed in the Quarry, it must pass by a vote of the people. There were 20-story buildings planned, and a marina there was ultimately defeated. The city bought part of it for the Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant and the public trail. Recent housing proposals failed at the polls as well.
More about the Pacifica Land Trust was covered in the “Footprints of Pacifica” episode. Mike Vasey, a biologist and San Francisco State professor, said he was researching Pedro Point and moved there. He became involved in activism because of development proposals there. He served on a subcommittee of the Open Space Task Force to form a land trust. Pedro Point Headlands was preserved. It was the most important thing to preserve Montara Mountain, Vasey said. They raised $100,000 to buy Mori Point at auction.
Abbott said many people, national and local elected officials, and local organizations came together to fight these developments.
Julie Lancelle said when the topic was open space, it was easy for her to meet with others who cared about the land.
“We all care about that and we value that,” she said. “We’ve made Pacifica a kind of extraordinary place for people. It was great to engage with other folks who loved the area. We are still doing it now. I am grateful for all the wonderful people I’ve met. I look forward to more exciting adventures.”
