The Pacifica City Council asked for an update of the status of short-term rental units used by tourists. Staff reported use of the private homes has increased dramatically as concern of the pandemic waned.

The popularity of short-term rentals has increased steadily over the past decade because of Airbnb and Vrbo, said Christian Murdock, acting planning director at the June 13 City Council meeting. The city established a short-term-rental program in 2018. The city collects the transient occupancy tax on these units and it’s become a significant source of revenue.

In many cases these rental units are interspersed with single-family residential neighborhoods, Murdock said. Pacifica has 77 registered short-term rentals, said Murdock. The finance department has engaged a consultant, HdL, to assist with additional program support regarding transient occupancy tax compliance, and it reported 103 active listings, Murdock said, meaning it found 26 that are not registered with the city.

They are mostly in Sharp Park and Pedro Point neighborhoods, Murdock said.

The city collected a total of $1,206,977 from rentals in Pacifica this fiscal year, Murdock said. That’s up from last year when the city received $592,205, $365,825 in 2019-20 and $248,947 in 2018-19, Murdock said.

The average daily rate of a short-term rental in the city is $236 and peak rental activity is in April, July through August, and December, Murdock said.  

More than half are studio to one-bedroom units, Murdock said. Pacifica has 14,212 dwelling units in all, and short-term rentals account for less than 1 percent of the total housing stock, Murdock said.

He said only a small number of short-term operators have caused quality of life concerns for neighbors or otherwise failed to comply with the operating requirements contained in the ordinance.

The Police Department receives infrequent complaints about the units while the code enforcement division identified six that required investigation and follow-up to achieve compliance, Murdock said. Many complaints appear related to neighbors disapproving of the operation in their neighborhoods.

Other complaints have related to overall neighborhood parking congestion rather than citable offenses for improper parking, Murdock said.  A common complaint relates to noise from music or parties. Most resolve those issues within a few months of being contacted, Murdock said. In some cases, the operators have installed devices that monitor noise levels to receive notification when it exceeds a certain threshold, Murdock said.

The city revoked the permit for one operator. Most comply with the city’s operation requirements or have promptly addressed violations, Murdock said.

Planning Department staff will continue to monitor the units and watch whether ADUs are being offered as short-term rentals, thus reducing potential housing stock, Murdock said.

“We have received emails from the neighbors when there is a party,” said Murdock.

Several council members said they were concerned about the short-term rentals.

“I hear some are going into a neighborhood instead of a family moving in,” said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer. “We should ask the neighbors before the house converts.”

Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck said he is concerned too.

“I favor more robust reporting,” he said,

Cindy Abbott, a Sharp Park resident, spoke to the potential of the units degrading a neighborhood.

“This can bring in money. However, it can have a negative impact. We are losing my neighbors,” she said.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

