▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 14 2023
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ NCCWD headquarters project: The current water district headquarters at 2400 Francisco Blvd. is an aging and undersized single-story administrative building. In a plan submitted by the NCCWD, the outdated headquarters would be partially torn down and a modern two-story building erected in its place.
In a previous City Council meeting there had been a lengthy conversation between staff and council members about the NCCWD’s proposed angled parking spaces. City staff suggested that the additional spot or two created by angling the spaces would not be worth the decreased visibility for drivers as they pulled out of a spot. The water district appealed, suggesting that there was no danger in angled parking as well as asking for a bus stop to be moved in favor of additional parking.
Vatuerlaus suggested that the NCCWD may be pursuing slanted parking as a way to eliminate the temporary parking spots for Pacifica’s unhoused population that exists directly outside of the headquarters, which district representatives have protested in the past. After a long conversation, the City Council sent back the appeal to the NCCWD, both denying in part and upholding in part the Planning Commission’s approval of the coastal development permit. The council required new conditions to approve the project, such as requiring wheel stops at the proposed slanted parking spots and requiring approval from SamTrans to temporarily move the stop to facilitate construction. The motion passed unanimously. “Congratulations, you have a project,” said Bigstyck.
▸ Public comment: Anita Rees from the Pacifica Resource Center spoke on the availability of the center’s services. “I wanted to remind everyone that we are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.” Anyone needing help can reach out to Unhoused on the Coast outreach staff at UCoutreach@pacresourcecenter.org or call or text (650) 387-4458 for temporary housing assistance.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
