Government body: Pacifica City Council

Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 12

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

Pacifica campuses get new sheen for new year

Pacifica campuses get new sheen for new year

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Pacifica School District administrators and teachers have been scrambling to get the district’s six campuses ready for today’s opening. Every campus has been undergoing construction — thanks to the Measure O bond. Much of that work is substantially complete although some details remain.

November election comes into focus on coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the November general election passed on Friday, putting the roster of fall contests into view. Races to represent the coast in Congress and on the county Board of Supervisors will likely command the most attention while many candidates for …

Waves of dog lovers turn up for surf championships

Waves of dog lovers turn up for surf championships

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Linda Mar Beach went to the dogs on Saturday as thousands of two-legged animals turned out on a gray day to watch brave dogs romp in the surf and onto a million social media feeds. The occasion was the World Dog Surfing Championships, which made Pacifica the canine capital of the Bay Area fo…

County continues to battle COVID-19, monkeypox

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

San Mateo County remained in the high/red level of community spread of COVID-19 as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however the number of cases recorded has been dropping steadily since a peak that extended well into July.

City homeowner lawsuit alleges sewage negligence

  • Eileen Campbell
  • Updated
  • 0

During the intense rains of Oct. 24, 2021, a Pacifica couple discovered that sewage was backing up into their Crespi Drive home. It flooded the floors and soaked the walls. Now the couple, Antonio and Silvia Buendia, are suing the city of Pacifica for damages related to the event.

