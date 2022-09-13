▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 12
▸ Present: Mayor Mary Bier and Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Tygarjas Bigstyck, Sue Vaterlaus and Mike O’Neill.
▸ Staff at the meeting: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, City Engineer Raymund Donguines, City Attorney Michelle Kenyon, City Clerk Sarah Coffey
▸ Proclamations: The City Council recognized that Sept. 21 is International Peace Day at the request of the Pacifica Peace People, that September is National Preparedness Month as well as National Suicide Prevention Month. It also heard a presentation from organizers of Pacific Coast Fog Fest, which is set for Sept. 24 and 25.
▸ Sewer overflows:
With no discussion, the council voted unanimously via the consent agenda to smoke test its sewer lines. The city will pay up to $210,000 to Smoke Testing Services to check for leaks in the city’s system. City officials acknowledge loose pipe joints, cracks and deteriorating pipes “in many areas,” according to a staff report. The result is known as infiltration and inflow, when stormwater gets into the sewer system causing capacity problems down the line.
More than a decade ago the city entered a consent decree with Our Children’s Earth Foundation and received a cease and desist from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. Since then it has undertaken a number of improvements and officials hope the smoke helps them ferret out more problems before the winter rains.
▸ Vacated road: The council agreed to give up its control over a 221-foot-long stretch of unimproved land on Hotel Way between Pacific Avenue and Brighton Way in the West Sharp Park neighborhood. The land was offered to the city in 1908, but was never needed as a right of way.
▸ Money for PCT: As previously discussed, the council granted $50,000 to Pacific Coast Television to be put toward the purchase of the community television station’s unit at 580 Crespi Drive. The full purchase is dependent upon grants from San Mateo County and the city of Half Moon Bay.
— Clay Lambert
