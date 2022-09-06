▸ Government body:
Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date:
6 p.m., Aug. 31. Special meeting to consider adoption of the Sharp Park Specific Plan
▸ Council members present:
Mayor Mary Bier, Sue Beckmeyer, Mike O’Neill, Tygarjas Bigstyck, Sue Vaterlaus
▸ Staff present:
Planning Director Christian Murdock, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, Planning Commission liaison Samantha Hauser
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken:
Approval of the Sharp Park Specific Plan with amendments proposed by the City Council. Passed unanimously, 5-0.
▸ Public comments:
Eight Pacifica residents commented during the public hearing. The majority were speaking either to sea level rise adaptation or the plan’s ability to retain the character of the historic neighborhood, mainly due to new maximum building height limits the plan affords.
Tom Thompson, a Sharp Park property owner for 33 years, was one of the commenters concerned with the plan’s consideration of future sea level rise.
“The vision of the Sharp Park plan is spot on: visionary, comprehensive, beautiful. It’s a good job. Unfortunately, it will never happen without a commitment to protect Sharp Park with a seawall, when and if sea level rise threatens Sharp Park. I don’t see such a statement in the plan,” Thompson said.
Kimberly Williams, a member of the Surfrider Foundation, echoed Thompson’s comment and encouraged the city to begin planning to move sewer and utility infrastructure out of coastal zones.
Sharp Park residents Cindy Abbott and David Beaumont both disapproved of the plan’s intention to raise the maximum building height from 35 feet to 55 feet in some areas. The concerned citizens both say tall buildings do not fit the character of the historic neighborhood known for its single-story cottage homes.
“This is my deepest nightmare,” said Abbott.
Other issues brought up were the location of future parking garages, the fire department’s ability to service taller buildings and the widening of San Jose Avenue for a pedestrian roadway.
Commenters like Robine Runneals expressed support for the plan. “I feel that (the planning commission) did an excellent job,” she said. “I really hope you adopt (the plan).”
▸ Discussion:
The Council asked Planning Director Christian Murdock to respond to residents’ concerns about sea level rise.
Murdock said that the Sharp Park Specific Plan does not have much language about the seawall because the city already went through sea level rise planning with the Local Coastal Land Use Plan update approved in 2020 and engaged the public in that planning. The city staff “didn’t want to be redundant.” The LCLUP policies were adhered to in the development of the Sharp Park Specific Plan.
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer questioned how to balance the desire for more affordable housing with the desire to preserve the character of the neighborhood, citing the inherent tension between the two.
Murdock said the 55-foot building height maximums would help the city meet its affordable housing targets and provide more commercial space for businesses. He added that the staff and commission put a lot of effort into design policies that ensure that even the tallest buildings will fit the character of the historic neighborhood.
“The 35-foot height limit that we’ve had for years hasn’t achieved what the council says it wants. As hard as it is to maybe move beyond that, that I think may be a necessary step to achieve some of the other desired outcomes,” said Murdock.
Beckmeyer advocated for a 45-foot building height compromise north of San Jose Avenue along Palmetto Avenue. Murdock said that this compromise may impact the city’s ability to meet affordable housing goals.
Among the revisions the council asked Murdock to make, the council agreed to revise the building height regulations.
▸ Quote of the day:
“You are being asked to decide what the future character of this neighborhood is. There’s a lot to like about what we have today, but the council determined several years ago that it wanted something different, something better, arguably,” said Planning Director Christian Murdock.
