The Pacifica Sports Club welcomes three more athletes into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 when two Division I collegiate football players and a determined and ambitious Oceana High School athletic director join 164 athletes whose faces already grace the “wall of fame” at the Pacifica Community Center.
Terra Nova High School graduates Tom Byrne and Vince Lotti both played on top-ranked college teams, while Lucy Corgas’ leadership led to the return of a solid Oceana sports program after 10 years of dormancy.
Sponsored by the Pacifica Sports Club, the PSHOF honors individuals who have brought lasting fame and recognition to Pacifica through athletics over the past 65 years.
At next Monday’s City Council meeting, the council will honor this year’s inductees by proclaiming Feb. 20-25 as “Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame Week.”
Both Byrne and Lotti were members of Terra Nova’s first Central Coast Section championship football team (1982) under the coaching of Lotti’s dad, Bob Lotti. Following graduation, both athletes received football scholarships, Lotti to the University of Arizona, and Byrne to the University of Notre Dame.
At Arizona, Lotti played four years as linebacker and tight end for the often top-25-ranked Wildcats. He played in the 1985 Sun Bowl and 1986 Aloha Bowl games. Byrne was a quarterback, tight end and special teams captain for Notre Dame. At Notre Dame, he saw his first action as quarterback as a sophomore against his brother Bill and the U.S. Navy Midshipmen.
In 1991, when Oceana High School was restructured, its athletic program was limited to basketball and tennis. Students who wanted to play other sports were compelled to attend one of the other three high schools in the Jefferson Union High School District.
That all changed in 2001 when Lucy Corgas arrived on campus. Taking a job as a physical education teacher, her leadership helped to upgrade Oceana’s student-athlete program. In her first year, she tried to form a volleyball team.
In her second year, she became the school’s athletic director and started to implement her vision. She wanted to give students chances to participant in sports as an opportunity to experience interscholastic competition. With the support of her physical education colleagues she was able to establish cross-country, wrestling, girls soccer, track and field and swimming programs. Corgas retired in 2018.
A dinner to honor the inductees will be held Feb. 25 at the Grosvenor Hotel, 380 South Airport Blvd., South San Francisco. The event is open to the public. The program begins at 6 p.m. with a no-host reception followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Reservations must be made in advance. Tickets are $70 for prime rib, chicken or salmon, and $60 for vegetarian. A child’s meal is also available. Arrangements to purchase tickets can be made by calling (650) 455-7392 or email horaceh1@outlook.com. Tickets are not available at the door the night of the event.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
