Pacifica’s list of capital improvement projects is outlined in a five-year planning document that covers necessary repairs and construction projects meant to improve the city’s infrastructure. The City Council set priorities during its meeting June 1.
The projects on deck include repaving Sharp Park areas and repairing the void caused by San Pedro Creeks flows at Adobe Bridge. Other priorities include improving drainage on Monterey Road and in the Rockaway neighborhood, although no funding exists for that work, said Sam Bautista, deputy director of Public Works.
The Pacifica Pier will benefit from $500,000 in funding to repair broken panels — the protective barrier railing on the west facing deck — among other things, said Lisa Petersen, director of public works.
“But there are many panels that are not in good shape. We are looking at all the elements. To get an assessment you have to go underwater. That would be expensive. We are looking at grant funding,” said Petersen.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill said he was concerned about the city’s liability when it comes to the pier.
Elsewhere, Sharp Park Road will become one lane to accommodate a bike lane, though O’Neill said he was concerned about the speed of some traffic on the road and how that mixes with bike traffic.
The building that houses engineering personnel will have to be remodeled to accommodate one more worker who has been working from home, said Petersen.
Work on Anza Drive will improve drainage and it is funded by development fees, said Bautista. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said the city will engage in a study of those development fees. The stormwater master plan includes different funding mechanisms including grants.
Work on Fire Station 72 is necessary due to the Americans with Disabilities Act and considered routine maintenance; replacing the fire station is unfunded. Another unfunded project calls for constructing a cost-effective awning to protect vehicles at the corporation yard. The Roy Davies Fund will be used to improve playgrounds, not the larger parks, said Mike Perez, director of Parks, Beaches and Recreation.
The American Rescue Plan Act, federal funding in the wake of the pandemic, could include funding to assist RV residents with a dumping station, said Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister.
Woodhouse said he will return to City Council with a plan to use $250,000 in those federal funds for small business development to bring tourists back once staff has a plan.
