▸ Government body:
Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date:
7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Aug. 8-9.
▸ Members present:
Mayor Mary Bier, Mike O’Neill, Sue Vaterlaus, Tygarjas Bigstyck, Sue Beckmeyer
▸ Technical difficulties:
On Monday, the city learned that its vendor, Granicus, was experiencing outages making access to the meeting agenda packet difficult or impossible for some. The meeting itself was 5 minutes old when council members learned PCT did not have sound and the meeting was recessed for 22 minutes. The council recessed again at 9:06 p.m. when council members once again noticed they were not on PCT.
▸ Without discussion:
The City Council voted unanimously by virtue of a single vote on the larger consent agenda to accept a settlement agreement in a March 21, 2021, class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County and Disability Rights Advocates over the city’s ongoing oversized vehicle and vehicle habitation sagas. As a result, the plaintiffs will dismiss their lawsuit, which claimed among other things that the city’s parking ordinance was unconstitutional, and the city will refund some already-paid fines and develop a safe parking program to be run by the Pacifica Resource Center. The council also agreed to pay $550,000 in a negotiated settlement to cover the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees.
Separately on the consent calendar, the council also heard that there would be no public meetings as staff and consultants review traffic data in formulating the city’s Local Roadway Safety Plan. The city will spend $79,865 on consultants developing that plan.
▸ Appeal continued:
The council continued until its Sept. 26 meeting an appeal of an earlier Planning Commission decision. That decision would allow a single safe-parking spot on Francisco Boulevard just north of the intersection with Clarendon Road. The appeal was filed by the North Coast County Water District, which claimed among other things, that dedicating the spot for habitation would interfere with its ability to do business.
▸ Water plant repairs:
The council voted to spend up to $920,000 to design a new Ultraviolet Disinfection Replacement Project at the Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant. Carollo Engineers got the contract. It was not the lowest bidder, but staff said it was the most qualified to do the work. The design work is expected to take a year with the actual project going to bid in late 2023.
▸ Housing element:
The council accepted a public engagement strategy for the Housing Element Update process. It will include a mailer to residents and an additional community input meeting for that process
▸ Proclamation:
Recognizing former Chief Dan Steidle for his 29 years of service with the Pacifica Police Department. He recently left for a law enforcement position in Texas.
▸ Quote of the day:
“Chief Steidle has always faithfully served the city of Pacifica … through some of the most challenging times in our profession. He is forever going to leave a mark on those of us who were honored enough to serve under his leadership,” Pacifica Police Capt. Chris Clements. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.