▸ Government body:
Pacifica City Council
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
▸ Government body:
Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date:
7 p.m., Aug. 22
▸ Board members present:
Mayor Mary Bier, Sue Beckmeyer, Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mike O’Neill and Sue Vaterlaus
▸ Closed Session:
The board first met in closed session, causing the public meeting to begin a few minutes later than scheduled. In public session the board reported that there was no reportable news from the closed session at this time.
▸ Tree Ordinance Update:
The council spent nearly two hours providing input on the draft Tree Preservation and Maintenance and Preservation of City Trees ordinances. Based on a study session that took place back in May, these changes in language were the result of council deliberation, staff recommendation and public insight. They included updated definitions of “heritage tree” and “protected tree,” and added further protections to groves.
Council urged that exceptions to stringent tree removal processes based on fire risk and hazardous nature be considered. Motion to pass the update passed unanimously.
▸ Cal Cities 2022:
At its Aug. 8 meeting, City Council selected Bier as the voting delegate and Bigstyck, mayor pro tem, as the designated alternate for the 2022 Cal Cities Annual Conference to be held in Long Beach Sept. 7-9. Pacfica’s voting delegate will communicate the city’s support of proposed bylaws amendments.
— Lucia De Meo
During the difficult days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020-21 creativity flourished in households throughout the world. The stay-at-home order led many people to fill the hours making things with their hands, whether it was sourdough bread, paintings or some other craft.
Amid calls for shifting armed law enforcement away from calls involving mental health issues, a new collaboration was formed in Half Moon Bay this year that advocates hope could be a model for alternative emergency services countywide.
In its most recent e-newsletter, the city of Pacifica addressed recent incidents of hate in the city. It included the following comments from local officials. We felt them important to include here.
Marijuana is a common intoxication that we see in veterinary practice. The psychoactive component of cannabis is THC. When THC is consumed by a pet (usually a dog), the clinical manifestations can be quite scary for an owner.
Retired Peninsula police chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief of the Pacifica Police Department upon the retirement of Dan Steidle. Stratton will work for the city until a permanent police chief is selected in the near future, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse announced earlier this week.
Acting Pacifica Police Chief Bill Glasgo has formed an advisory panel as a forum for key stakeholders to provide input in law enforcement policies and responses.
The Pacifica City Council unanimously passed its controversial General Plan after making some changes at its July 11 meeting. One change: elected officials added provisions for youth leadership in two places.
San Mateo County’s agricultural industry is a large employer, though it faces complex challenges given the high cost of living and labor that can result in job loss. In 2020, county officials reported a $37 million decrease in crop revenue due to the pandemic and economic factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.