Government body: 

Pacifica City Council

CARES team expands from HMB closer to Pacifica

  • By August Howell
Amid calls for shifting armed law enforcement away from calls involving mental health issues, a new collaboration was formed in Half Moon Bay this year that advocates hope could be a model for alternative emergency services countywide.

Pets who have ingested marijuana require care, attention

Marijuana is a common intoxication that we see in veterinary practice. The psychoactive component of cannabis is THC. When THC is consumed by a pet (usually a dog), the clinical manifestations can be quite scary for an owner.

Pacifica appoints interim police chief
featured

Pacifica appoints interim police chief

Retired Peninsula police chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief of the Pacifica Police Department upon the retirement of Dan Steidle. Stratton will work for the city until a permanent police chief is selected in the near future, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse announced earlier this week.

Acting chief empanels advisory group

  • By Jane Northrop
Acting Pacifica Police Chief Bill Glasgo has formed an advisory panel as a forum for key stakeholders to provide input in law enforcement policies and responses.

City Council approves new General Plan

  • By Jane Northrop
The Pacifica City Council unanimously passed its controversial General Plan after making some changes  at its July 11 meeting. One change: elected officials added provisions for youth leadership in two places.

County hopes to grow cannabis industry

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
San Mateo County’s agricultural industry is a large employer, though it faces complex challenges given the high cost of living and labor that can result in job loss. In 2020, county officials reported a $37 million decrease in crop revenue due to the pandemic and economic factors. 

