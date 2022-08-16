Pacifica School District administrators and teachers have been scrambling to get the district’s six campuses ready for today’s opening. Every campus has been undergoing construction — thanks to the Measure O bond. Much of that work is substantially complete although some details remain.
Most teachers were allowed back in their classrooms on Friday. Many spent the weekend preparing for the first day of classes today.
The work has been extensive:
▸ At Cabrillo Elementary: New flooring, restroom tiling in B and C wing, library shelving and new fencing around the kitchen area. The tile work will continue into the first days of school, but Superintendent Heather Olsen assured the school board last week that the work wouldn’t interfere with the school day.
▸Vallemar: New flooring, and some roof replacement. A kiln, a marker board, new restroom partitions and safety fencing will all be installed as the equipment arrives.
▸Sunset Ridge: Parking lot work, some roof work and fencing. The new bathroom in C3 will not be complete by the time the doors open, but the restroom is still available in the interim.
▸Ocean Shore: Playground work is complete. An outdoor light will be installed in September and safety fencing is being installed.
▸Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School: The parking lot should be complete by the time classes begin. A door on the snack bar will be installed when it arrives, as will a new door intercom and video system. Fencing is being installed, too.
▸ Ortega Elementary School: The flooring is complete, new restrooms will be complete when the tile work is complete, safety fencing is being installed, some roof work is being done. The parking lot has also received work.
Olsen said tile work has been delayed because the work had to be done in a sequence and that order has caused some delay.
“All in all, given the amount of construction, we feel good about it,” she said.
