Coastal Cleanup Day comes Sept. 17
The 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day is just around the corner. From 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17 there will be three group cleanups on the Coastside.
The Rotary Club of Half Moon Bay will be hosting a cleanup at Dunes Beach, just off of Highway 1. The Pacific Beach Coalition will be meeting at Pillar Point Harbor, 1 Johnson Pier. Surfrider San Mateo will be cleaning up Poplar Beach. To register, or for more information about the local cleanups, visit smchealth.org.
If you can’t make it to a scheduled group cleanup, you can still participate by holding a self-led cleanup in your neighborhood anytime during the month of September. Questions about self-led cleanups, or how to host a community cleanup can be directed to pollutionprevention@smcgov.org, or by calling (650) 388-2096.
— Emma Spaeth
