State and local regulators have announced a judgment against a former Pacifica auto repair shop owner who they say operated in violation of state regulation.
Fabio Menjivar, who until March 2020 was doing business as FMC Automotive at 1137 Palmetto Ave., agreed to a judgment resolving the case that began in 2017 with a visit from investigators with the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. The judgment covers false or misleading advertising, billing for repairs which were not necessary or performed, and failing to provide written estimates.
Menjivar did not admit liability as a result of the judgment. He is permanently barred from owning or managing a car repair shop in the state and agrees to follow all regulations pertaining to such businesses. He is required to pay $15,000 in civil penalties.
The complaint was filed in November 2020. Three years earlier, bureau investigators conducted three separate undercover operations that involved taking cars to FMC for diagnosis and repair. The cars had known necessary repairs. In all three instances, Menjivar incorrectly claimed repairs and parts were needed and either billed for unnecessary services or failed to perform the work entirely, according to a release from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. He also failed to provide written estimates, according to regulators.
In September 2019, Menjivar agreed to the revocation of his automotive repair license and in March 2020 his business closed.
