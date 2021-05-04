The Pacifica 4-H Club celebrated Earth Day 2021 with a beach cleanup event on April 25 at Mussel Rock.
In partnership with the Pacifica Beach Coalition, 11 adult and youth members gathered to clear the park of trash, remove invasive weeds and paint over graffiti. More than 50 pounds of garbage and 1,000 cigarette butts were collected.
“Even though it was raining, this was a great way to help out our local community and support Earth Day,” said Anna Grimm, 15, Pacifica 4-H member.
Traditionally, Pacifica 4-H also hosts a booth at the Earth Day celebration in Linda Mar, but the 2021 event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, with an outdoor setting and socially distanced family groups, the park cleanup was the 4-H Club’s first in-person gathering in over a year.
4-H is a national organization for kids ages 5 to 19 that teaches young people about leadership, community, and life skills. All are welcome to learn more about what we have to offer. Email pacifica4h@gmail.com for more info.
