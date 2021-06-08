Hailee Wu is the valedictorian with the highest grade-point average in the Pacific Bay Christian School Class of 2021.
Wu co-founded the ecology club to bring awareness to classmates about endangered animals and oil spills during announcements at school. The club shared resources about how to become more environmentally conscious, such as learning how to save energy, replace lightbulbs with conservation-conscious alternatives and unplug small appliances.
As spokeswoman for the Spotlight on Women Club, Wu helped organize announcements for the club about influential women in current times and in history. There were fewer announcements under COVID-19, but Wu still found the club to be a lot of fun.
She played varsity volleyball all four years and enjoyed the closeness of the team. She played varsity basketball her freshman and sophomore years but wanted to focus on her studies, so she managed both boys and girls basketball teams during her junior and senior years.
As senior class representative to the student government, she helped plan activities for the senior class. She always helped teachers when asked and made sure she got all her work done.
“It was different under COVID-19 online classes to get in touch with my friends and teachers. I had to wait until teachers saw my emails,” she said. “I will be remembered for my work ethic when it came to making sure I had my work done and making sure others had their work done. I am hardworking and motivated and self-driven.”
Wu chose University of San Francisco where she will major in biology in the fall. She may keep up her sports in club teams. She chose USF for the location, the academics and the feel of the place.
Angela Howell earned the head of school award, the highest honor given to a Pacific Bay student who shows commitment and excellence in academics, poise, generosity, kindness, integrity and Christ-like service to others, said Michael Chen, head of school.
She enjoyed choir and cheer activities at school. She co-founded the ecology club with Wu. She learned about Latin American culture, history and issues in a school club. Howell, too, will attend USF to major in psychology, a topic she enjoyed in high school.
Darius Ehsani earned the dean’s award, the second highest honor, for showing love of learning, generosity of spirit and Christ-like service and leadership, said Chen.
He played basketball for four years and baseball for three years, really enjoying both teams for the sportsmanship and camaraderie. He founded a video editing club teaching other students how to edit, and edited projects for school, such as the chapel videos and a public relations introduction to the school. He said he was happy to win the dean’s award as he was very helpful to the school and to his friends in general, especially this last year, he said.
Ehsani will attend the University of California, Davis, and major in engineering with an eventual career in computer programing, His brother attended UC Davis, so he was already familiar with the school.
Clarina Camicia earned the salutatorian award. She will attend UC Davis to major in human development, a field she hopes will lead her to a career helping people. She was part of the cheer and volleyball teams all four years and served as junior and senior class representative on the ASB. Sophomore year she founded her own organization, Familya Project, to raise awareness about impoverished communities.
