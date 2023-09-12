Nominations being accepted for PSHOF
Each October a nominating committee meets to select the candidates for the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame and the public is invited to submit candidates for the February event.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
Pacificans can submit a letter outlining the candidate’s background and a comment on why he or she should be considered a candidate.
The nomination letter can be mailed to: Pacifica Sports Club, P.O. Box 626, Pacifica, CA 94044. All nominations must be received by Sept. 15.
The PSHOF is sponsored by the Pacifica Sports Club. The PSHOF recognizes people in four categories: athlete, coach, administrative personnel or official, and media. Every candidate must have a direct tie to Pacifica. A nominee, either male or female, must be at least 25 years old.
This year’s PSHOF awards dinner will be held Feb. 24, 2024, at the Grosvenor Hotel in South San Francisco.
— from staff reports
