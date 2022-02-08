The new owners of P-Town Coffee and Tea in the Ocean Shore Railroad caboose in Vallemar, Ashlee Shelton and Jeremy Bascara, love what they are doing — and they love their pugs.
They bought the shop in March 2020 and spent their pandemic time researching new coffee drinks for the cafe and painting.
“We have a pug theme,” said Shelton.
Shelton’s background is in coffee for the past 10 years, so the place earned a reputation for serving great coffee and espresso drinks.
“She is a coffee connoisseur. She knows her coffee inside and out,” said Bascara.
Many stop by on their way to hikes, they said.
“We really liked Pacifica. When we were dating, we started thinking about a business. When this became available, we thought it was the perfect place because of the hiking across the street and the beach is here,” said Bascara.
Weekends are very busy. They welcome dogs and invite them to dine outdoors with their owners on a patio. They even serve something for the dogs they call a bark boat: two sausage patties.
They serve a regular food menu and a secret food menu and the same is true for their coffee and tea drinks. The secret food menu can be found at ptowncoffeecaboose.com as well as their regular menu. The secret food menu includes, for instance, Ashlee XL with cream cheese, turkey, avocado, tomato and sprouts among other selections.
The secret tea menu has strawberry kiwi green tea made from jasmine green tea with strawberry and kiwi. The secret coffee menu includes the Love Train, a mocha with a cherry twist. The regular menu has an assortment of coffee drinks including cappuccinos, matcha latte, mochas, and an assortment of teas, Italian sodas and boba teas.
The sandwiches include breakfast and lunch selections like a lox bagel, a breakfast bagel with eggs, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham, vegetarian options, including egg and cheese bagel, banana and Nutella and pigs in a blanket with toasty biscuits with sausage.
The kids menu includes pumpkin hot cocoa and Mexican hot cocoa. The boba tea selection has been very popular.
The business in the caboose has been a cafe since 2011. Before that, it was Successories and before that a day care. The location is very convenient for the couple as Shelton’s parents own the antiques and collectibles shop next door.
“You are working in a piece of railroad history. It’s a unique place to work,” Shelton said. “We wanted to spend more time together rather than work two separate jobs. I was working two jobs and he was working six days a week, so we didn’t have much time together.”
“We wanted something in Pacifica, but we didn’t see a lot here. We wanted to be different,” said Bascara.
Bascara grew up in San Francisco and Shelton in Fremont. They knew Pacifica from walking their dogs on the beach. Bascara said the decision to take over the business was a good one as everyone has been very supportive.
“We are having fun doing this. It shows, the way we treat customers,” said Bascara,
P-Town Coffee and Tea is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
