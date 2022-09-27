Members of the over-50 LGBTQ+ community on the Coastside are living vibrant and full lives. They are the trailblazers and caregivers who lost friends and loved ones during the AIDS epidemic. They are celebrating their identities and have much to teach us about persevering through adversity.
CoastPride has prioritized serving LGBTQ+ youth on the Coastside, from Pescadero to Pacifica. Thanks to a partnership with Peninsula Family Service, CoastPride is offering services to LGBTQ+ older adults. With all CoastPride programs, our starting place is to engage and to listen to those who are most in need of our services.
In a recent survey, jointly administered by CoastPride and Peninsula Family Service, our community shared that they wanted to get together for a range of healthy, fun and educational activities. Some of the health-conscious ideas included fitness, meditation, tai chi/qigong, yoga, and spirituality. The overwhelming number of responses focused on fun.
Hiking, biking, kayaking, theater, music, art and sharing a meal, maybe with wine pairings, were just a few of the responses. Many related to learning: promoting “queer elder wisdom” and inviting speakers of any age on a broad range of topics, such as health, science, philosophy, and literature.
Specific areas of interest were raised by our community members including:
▸ Family issues: One community member suggested “a discussion group for people who have difficult familial relationships due to being LGBTQ+ and also how to cope with increasing homophobia in society.”
▸ Sandwich generational issues: As one community member explained, “caring for aging parents, while we ourselves are aging.”
▸ Community resources: Health support groups, fitness discussions, gay-friendly resources, M-pox information, assistance getting to appointments, in-home support for food delivery or help with house projects.
Social connectedness is a crucial factor in healthy aging for all of us, which impacts happiness, health and even our lifespan. During shelter in place, we experienced isolation and mental health challenges at an all-time high. We are meant to be in community with one another. We are relational beings who desire to be connected, and COVID has thrown a wrench in the works.
According to a 2020 University of Michigan report, more than half of people over 50 have experienced feelings of isolation. These numbers have increased significantly due to the pandemic and the social-distancing requirements that we have become accustomed to over the last 2 1/2 years. Thankfully, we have taken advantage of technology and our social media world to stay connected. We are able to interact with family and friends virtually. But it’s not the same. In-person visits and socializing are a part of what keeps us thriving.
For older LGBTQ+ people, there is considerable research showing that we are more likely to live alone, have smaller social networks and are particularly vulnerable to social isolation.
According to a recent AARP survey, older LGBTQ+ adults may be at risk for high levels of loneliness — a risk factor for worse health behaviors — as a result of historical and social discrimination. Some LGBTQ+ older adults may have estranged relationships with family or have toxic relationships, consequently leaving them without adequate social support.
As the Peninsula Family Service lead for the program, Eddie Perez says it is his responsibility as a mental health practitioner and LGBTQ+ community member to break down the stigma surrounding being queer and seeking out mental health support. Loneliness can become a problem for our mental health and well-being in every community. It is OK to not be OK and ask for support.
What came through loud and clear in our survey was everyone’s strong desire to get together for social connection, companionship and some fun. We are excited to heed our community’s call to action as we launch the Agin’ Well program with our partners.
“We are looking forward to joint programming at both the Pride Center and the Senior Center and learning how together we can serve our diverse community,” said Sandra Winter, executive director of Senior Coastsiders. She said she welcomes the new program. Deborah Harter Williams of the Village of the Coastside also embraced the new program.
“I love the ideas brought forward from our community, and we can’t wait to join forces to make these ideas a reality,” she said.
Eddie Perez, Peninsula Family Service LGBTQ+ peer counseling coordinator, and Jenny Walter, CoastPride president, co-wrote this piece.
