It all began last June, with an emergency order restricting businesses to outdoor sales and service. But now outdoor dining and events have become an important part of Pacifica’s offerings for residents and visitors — with or without COVID-19.
Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse told the City Council at its June 14 meeting that the city tried to be flexible during the public health emergency. About 30 businesses — two-thirds of them restaurants — have been part of the program allowing outdoor commerce in the months since the lockdown.
“This program has enabled many businesses to survive the economic impacts of the pandemic,” said Woodhouse.
Many restaurants invested a lot of money in outdoor infrastructure, including Nick’s restaurant in Rockaway Beach, which made rooftop dining available. Others used sidewalks and parking lots to do business. The governor released a letter stating his administration would support restaurants and bars to operate outdoors through the end of 2021.
So will Pacifica. The City Council seeks a permanent way to offer outdoor dining and activities. Council set a priority to assist businesses during the pandemic and expects continued demand for outdoor options for dining, including parklets, special events and other pop-up activities, Woodhouse said.
The city will streamline special-event permitting procedures in a future study session with City Council and the Economic Development Committee, said Woodhouse. Work has already begun with a survey of business owners who hold outdoor activity permits.
City Council directed staff to hold an August study session to make sure there is no gap between what the city will allow through the end of the year and work on the permanent program. City staff hopes to return with the concept for a permanent outdoor dining program in the fall.
“This validates that the businesses here want to maintain this,” Councilmember Mike O’Neill said. “I want to make sure staff knows we want this as an urgency.”
Mayor Sue Beckmeyer agreed. “Some people were not comfortable inside,” she said.
