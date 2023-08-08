After losing her son due to a fentanyl overdose, Bonnie McNamara has dedicated herself to spreading awareness about the danger of opioids. This is her seventh year holding an awareness event as a safe space to bring together those who have been affected by opioids in any capacity.
On March 18, 2017, McNamara’s 36-year-old son Robert “Bobby” Corona Gonzaba died from fentanyl overdose. She said she was told by the doctor who’d been prescribing her son fentanyl that he had died from an asthma attack. She adds that she was later informed that was not the case.
Upon picking up his medical records, she says she realized the severity of the damage such prescriptions were doing in her community and went to federal authorities. The office was shut down and the doctor was indicted on charges of negligence and was facing 30 years in federal prison. He never served a day in prison, as he died of natural causes.
“I want people to wake up,” said McNamara in a phone call. “My son’s story is over, so why would I put myself through this? I don’t like doing it, to be honest. It just brings up the saddest day of my life.
“There is no hope to get my son well, but here is the thing: I care,” she said.
McNamara has been fighting against the rising deaths attributed to opioids by educating everyone. She has pushed for schools to include lessons about the dangers of opioids and how they can result in preventable deaths.
“I know what I went through. I know the pain is off the charts when losing a kid,” she said. “I wouldn’t ever want anyone to go through this, and so that’s the reason I keep going.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering takes place at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City. Members of the Integrated Medication Assisted Treatment team will be present and available to aid those seeking help. A candlelight vigil will be held at sunset for all those who have been lost, and people will have the opportunity to share their stories. Supervisor David Canepa is also expected be in attendance.
Most importantly, McNamara pleads, “Anyone struggling with addiction, there will be help available. If you’ve lost someone, please come. If you’re afraid of losing someone, please come. If you are struggling, please come.”
