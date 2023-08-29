▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 5:30 p.m., Aug. 28
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Absent: Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus
▸Joint study session between City Council and Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee: Planning Director Christian Murdock presented some background on OSPAC, which was established in 2013. OSPAC’s charter goals include maintaining access to and operation of San Mateo County parks within the city of Pacifica including the Devil’s Slide Trail Park and Pedro Valley County park. Other aspects of the committee’s duties include meeting with private developers in a less formal capacity than the Planning Commission to begin conversations on new construction.
Members of City Council asked OSPEC staff clarifying questions about the operations of the committee. Boles asked if meetings with the committee came with a cost to developers. Murdock answered that there would be a staff fee of less than $1,000 per meeting. Since the joint session lasted longer than the time allotted, the city decided to return to the matter at a later date.
Several members of the public had comments about OSPEC. Peter Loeb, who was on the City Council during the late 1980s and is a member of the ownership group of this newspaper, spoke about the origin of the committee. He said that OSPAC’s less formal construction meetings with developers were intended to be “a community conversation with that person or developer.” Essentially, the OSPAC developer meetings are dry runs of city Planning Commission meetings.
▸ Remi Tam called in to recommend that OSPEC facilitate hillside preservation, which he claims is being violated by the houses planned above Linda Mar Valley. “I’ve been seeing a lot of projects that are not in compliance with (Hillside Preservation District),” he said. He wanted the hillsides to remain as open space as opposed to being built on.
▸ Dinah Verby, vice president of the Pacifica Land Trust board, said that “it was always the intent for (OSPEC) to be the opening place where the community could participate and the developers could get instant, early feedback.”
▸ Special presentations:
▸ Kellyx Nelson represented the San Mateo County Resource Conservation District, which was the first to open in California in 1939. “To oversimplify what we do, we help people help the land,” said Nelson. The RCD was created to serve agricultural needs, but, as farming became less prevalent in the Bay Area, the organization took on additional responsibilities including working to reduce emissions, maintain forest health and fire resiliency, take care of local wildlife and ensure clean water. In Pacifica, Nelson says that a lot of focus has been given to monitoring and improving water quality.
There is also a focus on forest health in Pacifica, which involves removing eucalyptus trees. “They are invasive exotic species that are highly flammable next to a major road … They also contribute to erosion … They are a scourge, even if they are pretty,” she said. When the council asked what would be planted in place of the eucalyptus, Nelson said that in this case no trees would be more ecological as the hills around Pacifica are naturally home to grass and shrubs, without an urban forest.
▸ Recovery Happens Month: Pacificans Greg Thompson and Veronica Antonelli from Voices of Recovery, who are themselves in recovery, announced their organization’s goal to bring recognition to the struggles of addiction. Antonelli took to the microphone, to say that “we can and do recover. Over the course of the month of September, hundreds of people will gather to help reduce the stigma of substance use and mental health challenges.” There is an upcoming “overdose awareness night” at 6 p.m. tonight at Mussel Rock Park.
▸ Suicide Prevention Month: Mayor Bigstyck brought attention to the 67 people who died by suicide this past year in San Mateo County. For those who are currently in need of crisis support, the mayor recommended contacting the local San Mateo suicide and crisis line at (650) 579-0350 or visit sanmateocrisis.org. Alternatively, people can call or text 988, which operates in a similar way to the 911 emergency number, for those in crisis.
▸ National Preparedness Month: Bigstyck suggested that all Pacificans engage in preemptive emergency survival actions, including making survival kits, having a plan and being involved “by participating in earthquake emergency response classes.” He also highlighted some services that Pacificans can use, including the SMC text alerts and the online ZoneHaven evacuation map.
▸ PPD Militarized equipment policy: Chief of Police Maria Sarasua and Sgt. Vincente Romero presented the annual military equipment report for the year of 2022. In 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 481, which was intended to increase transparency and accountability of law enforcement agencies’ use of militarized equipment. Of the 16 types of militarized equipment available to police officers across the U.S., Pacifica Police has access to four: less-lethal shotguns, pepper ball launchers, rifles and a mobile command trailer. Officials distinguish that Pacifica does not, like some other cities, obtain any equipment directly from the military. Romero reported that only two pieces of militarized equipment were used during 2022, the less-lethal shotgun and the mobile command trailer. The less-lethal shotgun was deployed once in response to a knife-wielding suspect, who was safely arrested. The ammunition for the less lethal shotgun is filled with non-lethal BBs that are intended to neutralize and not kill. The report was accepted unanimously.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
