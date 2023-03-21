On a busy commute day, cars and trucks crawl through the intersection of Highway 1 and Reina del Mar Avenue in Pacifica. Pedestrians, including school children, cross the road at grade with cars that, moments before, were traveling at freeway speeds.
A new Pacifica transportation plan proposes solutions to improve the intersection and other conundrums of the city’s transportation system.
There are, however, stiff challenges to implement the suggested fixes: Transportation issues compete with such hot city priorities as housing, climate action and the future of the quarry. And this plan is not even an official city document.
Rick Nahass, a Pacifica transportation advocate, authored the plan at the request of Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck. He hosts it on his personal blog, coastcommute.org.
The plan, called a Transportation Demand Management Plan, focuses on ways the city could actively support alternative transportation modes such as buses, biking and walking.
It originated during a conversation Nahass and Bigstyck had with a Metropolitan Transportation Commission member about Pacifica’s transportation needs. “Do you have a transportation plan?” she asked. They had to answer no. “Then I can’t help you,” she said.
“If we had a plan, we could ask for money,” said Nahass. Bigstyck suggested Nahass write something up.
Many of Pacifica’s planning documents have sections devoted to transportation, but Nahass criticizes them as being big on policy and light on projects. “‘We’ll talk to SamTrans.’ That’s not a plan,” he said.
The document he produced outlines concrete ideas for improving access to transit, extending bike and pedestrian paths, reconfiguring busy intersections, repaving Pacifica’s roads and supporting the transition to electric vehicles.
Specifically, it proposes creating a Sharp Park Transit Center that would be a hub for existing bus routes and would add regular shuttle bus transportation to BART and CalTrain stations. It envisions creating, with other oceanside communities, an Ocean Shore Corridor regional bus running from Half Moon Bay to the Golden Gate Bridge.
Bike and pedestrian options would be improved and made safer by extending the existing bike path south from Linda Mar Boulevard to Devil’s Slide, and by building pedestrian pathways over or under Highway 1 at Linda Mar Boulevard, Fassler Avenue, Reina Del Mar Avenue and Westport Drive.
At the Fassler and Reina Del Mar intersections, which bookend the most congested stretch of highway in town, the plan proposes streamlining traffic flow by eliminating left-turn lanes and constructing alternative access routes to those roads.
Together, the projects are intended to enhance the ability of residents and out-of-town visitors to travel to and from the city, reconnect a community now bisected by the busy highway, improve safety, support transit-oriented development and reduce congestion and auto-generated pollution.
Nahass includes rough cost estimates for the projects, and floats potential partners for securing funding.
“These are just my ideas,” said Nahass. “It’s a place to get started.” He hopes that describing some concrete projects will generate conversation among community members as to what people really want. That could lead eventually to an official Pacifica transportation plan.
But “the TDM program does not have to be formally approved to start acting on it,” the document asserts. Nahass and Bigstyck intend it as a tool for city officials to begin working with Caltrans, SamTrans, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and other organizations, and applying for money to implement projects. It has been transmitted to all City Council members and to U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo.
