The Pacifica City Council sent plans back to the Planning Commission for an Olympian Way home. Elected officials wanted more of a review about drainage, fire safety and traffic, and asked for renderings to show how the structure would fit in the surrounding area.

The vote was 4-1 at the meeting on March 14. Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus cast the “no” vote.

The vote was the result

of an appeal filed on the

Michael O’Connell project in Pedro Point by Kathy Gust, Ila and Ron Homsher, Karla Diaz, Leo Leon

and Kris Geiger, and John and Marlin Handley, said Bonny O’Connor, senior planner.

The appellants said the project didn’t conform with the city’s certified Local Coastal Program and other city regulations. Planning staff concluded that the project was in conformance.

Appellants took issue with the height, drainage plan, geotechnical review, traffic safety and operation plan, O’Connor said.

The appellants had questions and concerns related to drainage, lot coverage, development height and other pertinent concerns that were submitted by the appellants at the meeting and in written comments but were not addressed at the hearing, O’Connor said. Planning staff concluded that changes were made to the staff report based on comments received, O’Connor said.

Planning staff recommended denying the appeal and upholding the Planning Commission’s approval, O’Connor said. Staff also believes there is substantial evidence to support the application of an exemption from CEQA, O’Connor said.

