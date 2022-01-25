A new home plan on an undeveloped Pedro Point lot requires the removal of one heritage tree and other trees on the lot.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the project brought by owner Michael O’Connell at its Jan. 18 hearing. The location is approximately 1,450 feet northwest of the intersection of Olympian Way and Grand Avenue, said contract planner Jacob Garcia.
The plan calls for the construction of a new three-story, six-bedroom home with four bathrooms and two ocean-facing balconies. There is also a garage and accessory dwelling unit on an undeveloped parcel, Garcia said.
The project site is a 7,289-square-foot undeveloped lot with a steep downhill average slope of 38 percent. The applicant proposes to construct a 3,373-square-foot single-family dwelling, Garcia said.
The ADU was not discussed in detail.
“State ADU and the Pacifica Municipal Code prohibit a public hearing on a coastal development permit for an ADU. Therefore, since the Planning Commission was conducting a hearing on the overall project, it was not appropriate for them to discuss the ADU,” wrote Deputy Director Christian Murdock in an email to the Tribune. “The Planning Director will consider the ADU through an administrative process that includes public notice and an opportunity to submit written comments, but not a public hearing.”
The lot will be graded with multiple levels, Garcia said.
Commissioner Lauren Berman said they received a public comment requesting more details from a qualified structural engineer about the retaining walls.
“It will be done in the building phase. There may be a peer review from a structural engineer,” Murdock said.
The applicant provided the required geotechnical survey for development on slopes steeper than 15 percent, Garcia said.
The home will be built with natural weathered western red cedar shingle siding painted a “white dove” color, Garcia said.
A storm drain gravity system will be designed to maintain the predevelopment runoff rates for a 100-year storm, said Garcia. Several neighbors spoke to potential drainage issues on the property.
There are five trees on the property, all of which are proposed to be removed, Garcia said. One is considered a heritage tree, but the arborist’s report said the Monterey pine, which is covered in ivy, died from beetle bark infestation. No construction will occur within the dripline of a heritage tree on an adjacent property, Garcia said.
Two Tree City Pacifica members spoke. Both Paul Totah and Gail Benton Shoemaker suggested the trees be replaced at a 3 to 1 ratio for the heritage tree and a 1 to 1 ratio for the others to be removed.
Shoemaker said the city is in the process of revising the heritage tree removal policy and the mitigation measures when trees are removed.
“A City Council member suggested a moratorium be placed until that is done. The trees do keep it from flooding,” she said
O’Connell agreed to a construction traffic plan before construction to be approved by the city engineer. Neighbors brought up the fact that that area has no turnaround for trucks hauling debris from the site after the grading is done.
“I have concerns on the design and the excavation,” said Leo Leon. “It will have an effect on the area. There is a history of trucks being stuck on Olympian Way with no turnarounds. How much soil is going to be moved in and out? Landslides are there. The Public Works Department asked for a review. That’s a good idea. I think a safety review should be created. There are a lot of retaining walls.”
The proposed project would comply with applicable Local Coastal Program and zoning provisions, would have no negative effect on coastal resources, and would not create any identified negative neighborhood impacts, Garcia said. As designed, the proposed project would integrate with the architecture and materials of the existing neighborhood, Garcia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.