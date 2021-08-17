The property owner and the appellants reached an agreement to revise the approved project on a lot of the Ohlone Point subdivision, formerly known as Harmony @ 1. The project had been approved by the Pacifica Planning Commission on April 4.
Deputy Planning Director Christian Murdock said the home will be reduced in size. It also will be moved north on the project site. As a result, less of the home will be within the Hillside Preservation District. In addition, there will be changes to retaining walls and other site features to accommodate the revised project on the new portion of the site.
City Council approved an option that states: “As proposed by the applicant, and prior to the issuance of a building permit, the project shall be designed and constructed to attain all necessary points to achieve LEED gold certification and to achieve at least 100 points on the Green Point rating system, subject to the satisfaction of the planning director.” LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and promotes efficient construction techniques. The Green Point rating system also leads homebuilders toward more energy-efficient, environmentally friendly projects.
This is the former Harmony @ 1 subdivision, now known as Ohlone Point, that was approved with extensive conditions of approval in 2007. When the original Harmony @ 1 was approved it was to showcase eco-friendly development, the appellants said. The conditions of approval were extensively debated. The appellants said some of those conditions were missing from the project approved by the planning commission.
Javier Chavarria will construct an alternative project, a one-story, 4,293-square-foot house, with an attached 650-square-foot garage on an undeveloped 1.4-acre lot near Fassler Avenue and Roberts Road, said Murdock.
There were two appeals joined together for the purpose of negotiating with the owner, Bijan Khosravi, and presenting their arguments to City Council. Richard Campbell and Summer Lee appealed on behalf of Coalition of Pacificans for an Updated Plan and Responsible Planning, and Dinah Verby and Christine Boles also appealed.
Appellants objected to the project scoring 100 green points rather than LEED gold and objected to the condition that LEED gold would be met, if possible. Khosravi agreed to meet LEED gold certification.
