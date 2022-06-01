Authorities were attempting to get a mountain lion out of a classroom at Pescadero High School this morning. At 11:45 a.m., U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were on the scene and they had positioned a cage in an unmarked truck.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all students and staff were safe and students have been sent home after spending some time locked down at the school.
A photo taken by a student clearly shows a mountain lion inside one of the classrooms in the South Coast school. The room is otherwise uninhabited.
Pescadero High School English teacher Randy Vail said via email, as he was locked down in another classroom, that the cat was first noticed by a teacher and a student in front of the school this morning. He said it tried to run into the building and first ran into the glass door. Once inside it ran into the glass door again and couldn't get out. That's when it went into the classroom and a teacher closed the door trapping it inside.
A staff member confirmed that the cat was in the Jose Perez's English classroom.
The Sheriff's Office tweet said that U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were expected to safely and humanely remove the cat. A Sheriff's spokesman said the call came into dispatch at 8:20 a.m., before school started.
As the situation unfolded, Pescadero students held hastily made signs with sayings like, "I like cats" and "save the cougar." One student told reporters they had named the mountain lion "Tayka."
The Tribune has has a reporter on the scene and will update the story as details become available.
