▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council and Planning Commission special joint meeting
▸Time and date: 6 p.m., March 21, 2023
▸City Council present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Planning Commissioners present: Chair Lauren Berman, Vice Chair Samantha Hauser, Commissioners James Godwin, David Leal, Alex Ferguson and Greg Wright
▸Absent: Commissioner Daniella Devine
▸Staff: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, City Clerk Sarah Coffey, Director of Planning Christian Murdock
▸Big call for new housing: As the result of regional planning efforts, the number of new housing units required in the city’s new Housing Element will increase four-fold over the next eight years. The city must plan for 1,892 new units by 2031. “We are trying to protect our undeveloped hillside sites wherever we can,” Murdock said, as he showed the group a map of existing areas planned for development. “We will be subject to a one-year rezoning requirement (due to missing the original deadline of Jan 31, 2023.)” All rezoning must be completed during the one-year grace period ending on Jan. 31, 2024, one year after the original deadline. Consequences of Pacifica having missed the deadline include potential ineligibility for certain state housing and transportation funds with additional consequences if the city does not comply by 2024.
▸Public comment: Ken Miles, from Vallemar, who has lived in Pacifica since 1975, was concerned with the impact of so many new housing units on the city’s infrastructure. He highlighted the inability to build in many areas across Pacifica such as the protected hillsides and coastal zone that makes it difficult to build alongside the beach. He says now the only option was to build higher-density housing.
Suzanne Moore from the Manor neighborhood wanted to bring attention to the unhoused Pacificans and the lack of affordable housing in the community.
▸City official discussion: Hauser mentioned a need for another joint study specifically focused on covering the 40 or so plots of land proposed for future housing construction. “We absolutely have to have a map … and another joint session where we go site by site because we are not talking about Oceana or Terra Nova or all those (sites) and they deserve the attention.”
The mayor and Hauser voiced their interest in keeping Sea Bowl operational despite the land it occupies being identified as an area ripe for development. They both talked about the unique diversions available there and nowhere else in Pacifica.
Frontierland Park was brought up as an example of a potential building area by Beckmeyer. Woodhouse clarified why it was never taken into account. “Not everyone may know this: It’s a landfill.” Murdock said staff hadn’t considered converting any parkland and doing so would be difficult.
Murdock explained that the general housing plan was not set in stone but would serve more as guidelines for the city to follow moving forward. Bier said, “If in fact we have to have all the zoning done in a year, that would move things up.” Murdock agreed that hypothetically the deadline could quicken the city’s housing plan by a year or more. Building housing in the quarry would require a public vote. Murdock told council members the public vote was “one of the reasons it was not included as a possible development site. History has shown that the voters have several times voted ‘no’ (on building housing at the quarry).”
Vaterlaus asked staff if there was some way to circumvent the public vote. “We’d have to do the legal analysis on that. Often it’s the case that these voter-initiated items need a voter action to remove them,” said Murdock.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
