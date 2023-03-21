▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸Time and date: 7 p.m., March 20
▸Present: Vice Chair Samantha Hauser, Commissioners Daniella Devine, Alex Ferguson, James Godwin, David Leal, and Greg Wright
▸Absent: Chair Lauren Bermen
▸Staff: Planning Director Christian Murdock
▸Oddstad housing project: The 12.2-acre site of the former Oddstad Elementary School was unanimously approved for rezoning from single-family residential to multi-unit housing with construction set to begin in 2024. Opened in 1968, Oddstad Elementary operated until its closure in 2005 due to declining enrollment. For many years the old school buildings were used as storage, but since 2019 they have sat completely unused.
Now the grounds have a new purpose: To house the next generation of Pacifica’s educators. The project will include seven multifamily residential buildings with a total of 70 residential housing units. Twenty-six of these would be two- and three-bedroom townhouses while the remaining 44 would be one- or two-bedroom apartments. Sixty-four percent of the units would be subsidized for teachers and school district staff. Director of Planning Christian Murdock said that the project would likely take two phases to complete, though all affordable housing units would be constructed during the first.
Elizabeth Bredall spoke on behalf of the applicant, the Pacifica School District: “This is the product of years of intense study and feedback from Pacifica residents and school district employees… We feel that 930 Oddstad will … serve a greater purpose (as workforce housing),” she said. She argued that the additional low-income housing units would serve as incentives for teachers and education staff looking to move into Pacifica who can not currently afford the cost of living.
▸Public comment:
▸Matthew Levi, a former Pacifica School Board member and current member of the District Workforce Housing Committee praised the project, saying that it would help attract and retain talented members of the future workforce. “It brings many benefits to Pacifica,” he said. “It will transform a vacant site, and an eyesore, into attractive housing. It will provide affordable housing for PSD staff … It will improve the education of Pacifica’s children by helping the district attract new employees … and help Pacifica meet its housing commitment.”
▸ Local special needs behaviorist Caroline Fredrick spoke of her experience as an educator in Pacifica. “It’s been really difficult trying to work in the district and live here. I have three children who have all gone through the district. I very much have wanted to stay here and live here because of my kids,” she said, “but we have moved probably every two years trying to find affordable housing. It has been rough.”
▸Michelle Gray, a 17-year resident of Pacifica, spoke on the importance of attracting and retaining high quality teachers: “I think (everyone) can understand that a community is stronger when you have a great school district … That community building is essential.”
▸ Cathrine Walker is a 25-year resident of Pacifica and an educator at a nearby high school. “New teachers and staff members need support to establish themselves in the community in which they work and this project (will provide that).” She expressed her support for the project to be built swiftly so as to not lose any of the accrued momentum.
▸ Chris Redfield said that it was encouraging to see the repurposing of underutilized properties. “While the demolition of the school will be somewhat bittersweet as all three of my kids and nephew graduated from Oddstad … it will bring much needed housing for teachers and staff,” he said. “I look forward to a vibrant housing development.”
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.