Many people across the country were stunned to learn of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark abortion protections in Roe v. Wade. Students at Oceana High School in Pacifica plan to make their concerns about the matter known.
Student leaders say they are coordinating a walkout on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17, in a show of support for reproductive rights. Students plan to wave signs and wear red in solidarity. They plan to convene in the front of the school and walk to the track.
The walkout is set for the lunch period and students plan to be finished in time for the resumption of classes.
