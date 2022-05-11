Many people across the country were stunned to learn of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark abortion protections in Roe v. Wade. Students at Oceana High School in Pacifica plan to make their concerns about the matter known.

Student leaders say they are coordinating a walkout on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17, in a show of support for reproductive rights. Students plan to wave signs and wear red in solidarity. They plan to convene in the front of the school and walk to the track.

The walkout is set for the lunch period and students plan to be finished in time for the resumption of classes.

Pacifica Historical Society sets May events

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society plans a Mother’s Day afternoon tea party a week before the official celebration, with traditional sandwiches, salads, scones and tea from Lovey’s Tea Shoppe in Rockaway Beach.

Easter

Easter

  • 0

Annual city egg hunt on parade

breaking

Pacifica resident charged with attempted murder

  • 0

San Mateo County Sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest in a March stabbing within the Moonridge housing complex south of Half Moon Bay. They have charged a 21-year-old Pacifica resident with attempted murder.

Council weighs fees for parks, affordable housing

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Pacifica City Council created a formula and potential scenarios for staff to study to make park development facilities impact fees affordable to encourage below-market builders and ensure they can still recoup their investment in developments.

Comedians take open mic at Surf Lounge

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Comics and a guitar player graced the backyard of the Surf Lounge in Pacifica on Monday night in an event the organizer puts on every two weeks.

