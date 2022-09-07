Fifteen-year-old Daniel Perez has a unique after-school activity: writing, recording and producing rap songs.
The Pacifica-raised rapper and current Oceana High School sophomore is amassing a following of listeners on Spotify under the name YnvgDani (pronounced “Young Dani”). He dreams of one day performing “on a big stage.”
Like many young musicians, Perez “was basically born into music,” he said. His father, Anibal Perez, has been a musician for 30 years, primarily playing Cumbia, a Latin American style known for its percussion. The older Perez absorbed music from the streets of Michoacan, where he grew up.
“I am very proud of my son, and I see a very bright future for him,” Perez’s father said in Spanish. He said he never had the opportunity to really pursue music himself. “I hope his skills are recognized, and that he is able to inspire young people as he has always dreamed.”
As soon as Daniel Perez was old enough to play, his father sat him in front of a piano. A few years later, he learned guitar. In middle school, he started listening to rap music. He names Lil Durk, Polo G and Drake as his favorites.
When his girlfriend broke up with him in seventh grade, he decided to spit some rap lyrics himself.
“I put my pain into music,” he said. That was the first of many raps he would write and produce.
Perez has put other pains into music, too. Many of his songs address poverty, which he said he experienced as a child. He remembers “not being able to eat some days, not being able to have a normal life like any other kid.
“When you’re in poverty, sometimes you have no money and it just makes you feel useless,” he said. “I started making music because I like to inspire
others and I want everybody else to know that they’re not alone.”
YnvgDani, not to be confused with other, older rappers Yvng Dani, Yung Dani, Young Dani or Yung Danny, now has 10 songs on Spotify. His most popular song, “Chrome,” has been listened to 13,551 times. A little blue check mark next to his name gives him the esteemed status as a “Verified Artist.” He’s even made some money from the raps, though he insists upon focusing on the craft.
Perez self-produces many of his tracks on his own computer. But through Instagram, he connected to San Carlos-based audio production studio Highlifeflo and had a track produced professionally.
When not spitting lyrics and spinning beats, Perez likes to play basketball and box. He hopes to join a club at school, though he doesn’t know which one yet. “Just anything that helps people, I will probably join. I’ve always liked helping people,” he said.
“I hope the best for him,” said Perez’s friend and “sorta manager” Carlos Duarte, “because he’s up and coming.”
You can find YnvgDani’s music on Spotify or Soundcloud under the same name.
