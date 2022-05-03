The top students at Oceana High School say the school community gave them lots of academic and social support. Now they are ready for college.
The 2022 valedictorians are Kaylee Cheng, Leila Dela Peña and Claire O’Brien. The salutatorian is Michelle Gao.
Gao did her senior exhibition on the decriminalization of drugs. She concluded drugs should be decriminalized because of racism and prejudice in the judicial system.
Gao is into filmmaking and was planning on majoring in film in college. She is not sure yet where she will study. Right now a film she created, “Art of Avila Rose,” is nominated for two film festivals — CineYouth in Chicago and National Film Festival for Talented Youth in Seattle.
“My mom went to film school in China and she emphasized film literacy,” said Gao, who was on the Oceana track team for two years and played tennis.
O’Brien did her senior exhibition on paid family leave. She asked if Congress should enact paid family leave and concluded it should, for at least six weeks and protect jobs.
“I’m going into a male-dominated field,” O’Brien said. “A lot of women’s careers get derailed for doing the normal thing.”
O’Brien is going to the University of California, Berkeley, to major in molecular and cell biology with a focus on genetics and development. O’Brien liked the longer class schedule at Oceana.
“It made me feel more prepared for college,” she said. “Everyone here has been great throughout my school experience. It does feel like a small, comfortable family. I am going to miss that. I always got support,”
Dela Peña did her senior exhibition about inclusive gender policy for health care.
Dela Peña is going to Cal to major in molecular and cell biology but with a different emphasis than O’Brien.
“My sister majored in biochemistry at Berkeley,” Dela Peña said. “She would take me to her lab and I was fascinated by that. I hope to do research about that.”
Dela Peña said she likes to practice language and enjoys trivia. “I love Spanish and I love playing ‘Jeopardy,’” she said. “I’m in a competition with my dad.”
Dela Peña played tennis and swam at Oceana. She will play tennis for fun at college.
Dela Peña and O’Brien volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
“We dubbed it the brain exercise initiative for people who are diagnosed with dementia. We tried to alleviate the symptoms created during the pandemic. It was a good time for intergenerational friendships,” said Dela Peña.
Cheng did her senior exhibition asking whether free feminine hygiene products should be available. She concluded they should be. Cheng will be going to UCLA to major in human biology and society.
“It’s a combination like a pre-med course with a humanitarian area,” Cheng said.
Cheng loves cooking and baking and hanging out with friends.
“I am a potato connoisseur,’” she said. “I love making everything.”
Cheng ran cross-country and swam at Oceana.
Dela Peña said Cheng helped shape her Oceana experience.
“She made my experiences a lot more enjoyable here,” she said.
All the students wanted to thank chemistry teacher Laura Hodder and Spanish teacher Osvaldo Diaz; Hodder for making all the information accessible and understandable, Diaz for his kindness and easy-going attitude.
