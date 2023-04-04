Traffic congestion on Highway 1 through Pacifica is not uncommon, but rarely is a rail car occupying the slow lane the cause of the backup.
That was the case on a short stretch of road last week as movers hired by the Pacifica Historical Society undertook the complicated process of transporting the last known Ocean Shore Railroad car from behind Vallemar Station restaurant closer to its permanent home next to the Pacifica Coastside Museum in the Little Brown Church.
Early Thursday morning Kathleen Manning, president emeritus of the historical society, recounted the recent history of Car No. 1409 while waiting for the crew to arrive and gingerly lift the historical cargo onto a very long trailer.
The train car has made a number of stops since the group discovered and acquired it in 2003. At the time, the dilapidated wooden car had descended from its glory days connecting San Francisco to the San Mateo County coast at the start of the 20th century and was serving as a chicken coop slowly deteriorating on a field in Sebastopol.
After spending time at two previous locations around Pacifica and receiving some minor restoration work, the car landed behind the restaurant, which formerly served as a stop on the rail line. Although the movers now have experience transporting the 50-foot load, each transfer to a new temporary location involves unique challenges. This time the team needed to choose a route for the 2-mile relocation that wouldn’t involve any impassable curves or low-hanging electrical wires. They even fashioned some planks into poles for pushing up less threatening phone and cable wires that might interfere with their progress.
Bob Azzaro of Azzaro Brothers Construction who helped move 1409 to its Vallemar spot, said he enjoys the challenge of unusual jobs. He pointed out that the tarp atop the train weighs over 500 pounds alone and poses problems of its own.
Historical Society Director Shirlee Gibbs explained that until 2015 the organization focused on restoring the church and opening the museum. They did not have the resources to simultaneously take on a second major project repairing a train car. But the group has been able to take some steps for their next endeavor, including locating and acquiring trucks for the underside of the car. They also have passenger windows ready to install after completion of the final move and painting.
Gibbs enthusiastically described the possibilities for using virtual reality or other high-tech installations in a restored passenger car to simulate a ride along the coast on the Ocean Shore Railroad.
“We have big dreams,” she said, but acknowledged that a fundraising challenge and a lot of work lie ahead. The society has set up a GoFundMe page, which has a long way to go before reaching its $35,000 target. At 11 a.m. on April 22 the group will host a painting party to create murals on the fence around the car.
Manning, Gibbs and other members of the historical society who waited years for the train to join the church as part of the historical presentation grew increasingly frustrated with the delays Thursday morning. As the hours passed without the forklift showing up or any other apparent signs of progress, they had difficulty concealing their agitation. But after the transfer was completed and the forklift finally set the load down on its support cribbing around 2 p.m., they couldn’t hide their joy.
“This is a big day for us,” Gibbs declared.
The rail car now stands at the west side of the parking lot, set back from Francisco Boulevard at the intersection with Salada Avenue. When construction of the new civic center at the site is completed, the restored car will make one last move closer to Francisco Boulevard.
